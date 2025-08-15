“Been waiting for new Khalid since Free Spirit”: Internet buzzes as Khalid announces new album ‘after the sun goes down’

Khalid announced that his new music is coming sooner than anyone expected. On Friday, August 15, 2025, the singer-songwriter announced that his next album, After the Sun Goes Down, is coming out on October 10, 2025.
The album is now available for pre-save on various music streaming services, and there are going to be 16 tracks in it. However, the tracklist remains a mystery, and only one track is revealed at the moment, which is titled In Plain Sight.
The album announcement comes just a year after he released his 2024 album, Sincere, which debuted on Billboard 200 at No.43, and fans are now buzzing online for his new project and can't wait for it to come out. One fan on X mentioned that they have been waiting for new music from the "new Khalid" since his Free Spirit album in 2019, which topped the US Billboard 200 chart at one point.
More fans shared their excitement over After the Sun Goes Down, with many of them saying that they couldn't wait to hear the full album and experience "all the new vibes" from the Young, Dumb & Broke hitmaker. They also predicted that his new album will spawn another "hit" and a "banger."
Alongside the After the Sun Goes Down announcement on his social media platforms, the singer-songwriter also shared the album's cover art with blue-haired, sleeveless-wearing Khalid looking up at the camera in what appears to be a dance floor packed with people.
Besides sharing their excitement for his new music, some fans also admired the cover art, with one commenter saying that it looked like a Renaissance painting.
Khalid talks new album, After the Sun Goes Down, teasing its new sound with a surprise release
In the press release for After the Sun Goes Down, Khalid briefly talks about the inspiration for making the album and what it represents for him. He is considering this new era as the time when he's taking back his power, saying,
"This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely."
He added that he couldn't wait for his fans to experience this new chapter of him, not only musically but also personally, and while Khalid is yet to announce the tracklist for the upcoming album, fans already got a taste of the sounds to come. On August 15, the 27-year-old released the album's second track, In Plain Sight, with an accompanying music video directed by 91 Rules.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the new album, After the Sun Goes Down, as its release date nears.