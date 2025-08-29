  • home icon
  'Such an unexpected crossover': Fans react as Ed Sheeran brings out Phoebe Dynevor on stage to shoot his new music video

‘Such an unexpected crossover’: Fans react as Ed Sheeran brings out Phoebe Dynevor on stage to shoot his new music video

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 29, 2025 00:11 GMT
2025 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty
Ed Sheeran at the 2025 TIME100 Gala (Image via Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran recently performed live in Stockholm for thousands of his Swedish fans. The British singer had a two-night back-to-back concert at the Strawberry Arena on August 22 and 23, 2025. But besides the live performances of several of his hit songs, Sheeran also made headlines for performing a track from his upcoming album, Play.

He performed Camera for the first time onstage on night one of his Stockholm concert. On top of serenading fans with new music with his guitar, Ed Sheeran also brought Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor onstage to film part of the Camera's music video.

also-read-trending Trending

After videos from the concert went viral, fans took to social media to share what they thought of Sheeran teaming up with Dynevor for a music video. One fan said that it was an "unexpected crossover."

More fans shared their excitement about having Phoeve Dynevor in an Ed Sheeran music video.

Other commenters, however, were less impressed with the collaboration. One netizen was asking if Sheeran was running out of ideas or was trying to land a series for Netflix. Meanwhile, someone else claimed he was linking up with random celebs for clout instead of focusing on creating good music.

Ed Sheeran's new album, Play, is coming out in September

Ed Sheeran announced his eighth album back in May 2025, and it's titled Play. The news of his upcoming album came alongside the release of his new music, Old Phone, a follow-up to the previously released Persian-influenced hit lead single, Azizam. Teasing what his next album is going to be about, the British singer talked about the inspiration for Play in an Instagram post on May 1.

Ed Sheeran at the 2025 Coachella (Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran at the 2025 Coachella (Image via Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

He said that the album was his direct response to the darkest period of his life, adding,

"Coming out of all of that, I just wanted to create joy and technicolor, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring."

For instance, Sheeran said that he wrote Old Phone at 2 am while he was jet-lagged in India, trying to finish the album. And while he felt that the track belonged to his debut album, it was something that he said he couldn't have written until he "experienced real life things."

Ed Sheeran shared that the album is a "real rollercoaster of emotions" from beginning to end and that it sums up everything that he loves about music and where he is today in his life. He added,

"Play is capturing moments. Play is knee jerk reactions. Play is telling people you love them while you have the chance. Play is longing. Play is getting lost in the night. Play is everlasting. Play is youth. Play is a gift. Play is now."
It's a 13-track album with songs like Sapphire, Opening, Old Phone, Camera, Don't Look Down, and The Vow. It's coming out this September 12, 2025, via Gingerbread Man Records and Atlantic Records.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ed Sheeran's upcoming album as its release date nears.

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
