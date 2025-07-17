How did Connie Francis' brother die? All about George Franconero Jr.'s horrific murder after testifying against mob activity

Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. While her career was filled with hits and success, she faced a devastating loss in her personal life: her brother George Franconero Jr.'s death. In March 1981, George, an attorney, was reportedly murdered by mafia hitmen.

According to an article by The New York Times, dated March 7, 1981, George was killed outside of his residence. He reportedly gave testimony about mob activity but refused to accept police protection. In 2018, Connie Francis opened up about the tragic incident while talking to FOX News.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Reader's discretion is advised.

During the interview, she revealed that George had cooperated with the prosecution for about three years, which ultimately led to his death. When asked if there was any way that her brother could be saved, Connie told the outlet:

"There was no way he could have been saved. There was just no way when it was made public."

She additionally stated:

"I think had I been in a better frame of mind, had it not been [for] the r*pe, I would have had more of a handle on what he was doing and I would have prevented him from getting involved with such unsavory people."

According to Connie, she was too involved with her own issues at the time. This did not allow her to focus on instances surrounding her brother George. George's death happened a few years after the singer was r*ped in 1974.

In 2017, Connie Francis got her autobiography, Among My Souvenirs: The Real Story Vol. 1, published. She had reportedly written about what transpired with her brother and also about her being s*xually assaulted. Ron Roberts, the president of Concetta Records, was also connected to the project, as he had reportedly edited the book.

Exploring details about the death of Connie Francis's brother George Franconero Jr.

As mentioned before, Connie Francis's brother, George Franconero Jr., died after he testified against mob activity. The New York Times reported that, according to Donald S. Coburn, the then Essex County Prosecutor, George, who was then 40, was shot in the side of the head by two men.

Coburn further claimed that the incident happened when George was busy scraping ice from his car's windshield off his driveway. The outlet also gave insights into his career. George Franconero Jr. reportedly was a law partner of Brendan T. Byrne in the firm of Telster, Byrne, Greenberg, Margolis & Franconero for a brief period in 1973.

Connie Francis' brother reportedly testified before the State Commission of Investigation at one point in time. It was related to organized crime links to union dental plans, as per The New York Times. He had also acted as a government witness in a federal investigation in a case of bank fraud.

The outlet then reported that the perpetrators seemingly shot him from a distance of 20 feet. The apparent gunmen then took off in a car and fled the scene. Arlene, George's spouse, found him bleeding on the ground, prompting her to call the cops. The Police Chief William T. Moore revealed that when responding officers arrived at the scene, they found him dead already.

Prior to the incident, at one point of time, George reportedly told federal authorities that he feared for his life due to his cooperation with the government. George Franconero Jr. himself had been convicted of criminal charges a few years before his demise. In 1978, George pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges.

At the time of his demise, George Franconero Jr. had two children aged 11 and 13.

Connie Francis was assaulted at knifepoint in 1974

As aforementioned, George Franconero Jr.'s death was not the only traumatizing element in Connie Francis' life. In November 1974, the singer was reportedly r*ped at a motel after she performed at the Westbury Concert. The NY Times reported that she was treated at the Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow post the incident.

The incident reportedly happened at 5:30 am when she was awakened by the alleged perpetrator. At the time, the cops claimed they could not determine how the individual entered Connie's room in the first place.

The perpetrator reportedly tied her up and took off with some jewelry and a mink coat. It reportedly took Connie quite some time to reach the telephone to call her secretary, who was in the adjacent room. In 2018, she opened up to FOX News about how she dealt with the incident. Connie said:

"I had a lot of help. I had good friends, a family who supported me, and my sense of humor..."

Meanwhile, social media platforms had been filled with netizens expressing their condolences after the singer's demise.

