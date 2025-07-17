Who is Ron Roberts? Connie Francis' death announced by her copyright manager and the president of Concetta Records

Ron Roberts, the president of Concetta Records and also the copyright manager of Connie Francis, has announced the latter's demise. According to People, Ron, who was also a close friend of Connie, made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday. His social media post reportedly read:

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news."

The 87-year-old singer passed away weeks after she apparently had to be admitted to the hospital for excruciating pain.

For the unversed, since 2011, Ron Roberts had been a part of Concetta Records, owned by Connie. According to LinkedIn, he had found himself in multiple roles at the company, from the president to creative director as well as royalties & copyright manager.

Before working at Concetta Records, his LinkedIn suggested that Roberts was employed at British Telecom. In 2013, he published a novel titled Nights Of The Turntable.

According to the website dedicated to the novel, Ron Roberts had been described as someone who had dedicated his life working in the media sphere.

He reportedly was affiliated to media houses like Britain's Daily Express, Sunday Correspondent and Daily Telegraph, on full-time basis.

His articles have reportedly featured on Express, Correspondent, Telegraph, London Evening Standard, and Record Mirror, to name a few.

According to the official website, he was only in the process of working on a possible sequel of her debut novel.

This was not the first time that Ron Roberts updated about Connie Francis. He had previously posted health updates about the Pretty Little Baby singer on his Facebook account.

After sharing the news about her demise, Roberts changed his Facebook profile photo with a picture of him with Connie.

Connie Francis had to be rushed to the hospital earlier this month

Connie Francis Sings - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, Connie Francis had to make rounds to the hospital, for some major physical discomfort. On July 2, she reportedly got admitted to the hospital after she began experiencing sharp pain in her body.

The update regarding the same was first shared by Connie, and was then posted by Ron Roberts as well.

In the Facebook post by Connie Francis, she wrote that doctors were running tests and examining her to determine the cause behind the pain.

In her post, she further revealed that she was all set to take part in Bruce Morrow's show for July 4, but had to withdraw from the commitment for health reasons.

Connie further wrote:

"I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip."

The show that Connie was talking about was possibly set to take place on June 28. The same could be concluded because Connie uploaded a post on June 25 addressing Bruce and apologizing for having to cancel the show scheduled for June 28.

In a Facebook post dated June 25, Connie wrote that she was having pain in her right pelvic bone.

According to the post, doctors told her that it was due to a fraction. This prompted the singer to cancel the show that was supposed to happen that weekend.

She even stated that she would have to depend on her wheelchair for some more time, given the unfortunate circumstances.

On July 2, after sharing the news about getting rushed to the hospital, the singer posted an update as well.

In a follow-up Facebook post, she wrote that she was shifted to a private room after a series of tests happen in the intensive care. Connie Francis expressed gratitude to her fans who had been praying for her fast recovery.

On July 4, the 87-year-old singer sent wishes for Independence Day and also updated fans by stating that she was doing better physically.

Connie Francis revealed that she didn't even remember Pretty Little Baby until it began getting viral

In May, Connie Francis appeared for an exclusive interview with People where she opened up about her reaction when 1962 track Pretty Little Baby started getting viral. Connie told People:

"To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song! I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome."

Expand Tweet

Connie, who retired from music in 2018, shared her theory behind the sudden popularity of the vintage song. According to her, the song felt very innocent at a current age when everything seemed chaotic.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had used the track for their social media posts.

Netizens flooded social media platforms expressing condolences following the singer's demise recently.

