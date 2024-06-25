How did DJ AM die? Crazy Town member's cause of death explored as frontman Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

After Crazy Town's DJ AM demise in 2009, the news of Shifty Shellshock's passing, former band frontman, breaks today.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Shellshock passed away at his residence on Monday, June 24, 2024. While the reason for his demise is unknown, due to his association with Crazy Town, the untimely demise of DJ AM has been gaining interest from netizens.

Adam Michael Goldstein, born in Philadelphia, was an American DJ. He joined the rock band in 1999 and left the group in 2001 to focus on his solo DJ career. As per Reuters, Goldstein was found dead on August 28, 2009, in his New York City apartment from a drug overdose.

Crazy Town is an American rap rock band formed in Los Angeles by Bret Epic Mazur and Shifty Shellshock in 1995. Their single Butterfly, released in 2000, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Exploring DJ AM's untimely demise at 36

DJ Jus Ske (L) and DJ AM (R) at 5 Year Anniversary Of BUTTER (Image via Getty Images)

Goldstein was born on March 30, 1973. As he marked his solo DJ career, he gave some famous tracks, including Power 106 Mix, Fix Your Face Vol. 2 Coachella '09, Fix Your Face Mixtape, and Lohan Birthday Party. He also served as an actor and is known for Iron Man 2 2010, Gone Too Far 2009, and Entourage 2004.

On August 28, 2009, he was found dead at his apartment in New York City. As per Reuters, eight different substances were found in his body. As per the reports of the New York City Medical Examiner, it was an accidental drug overdose. The reports read that he died due to a lethal cocktail of cocaine, cold medicine, and prescription drugs.

According to the publication, the toxicology report suggested that they found traces of the drugs used in the painkillers OxyContin and Vicodin and sedatives like Ativan, Klonopin, and Xanax. Moreover, it was reported that a cancer treatment drug, which is also used to cut cocaine, named levamisole, was found in DJ AM's body.

A year before his death, on September 19, 2008, DJ AM survived the poignant 2008 South Carolina Learjet 60 crash. He and Travis Barker, an American musician, were the only two who survived the crash. As per People, Goldstein suffered severe second and third-degree burns on his scalp and arms but was later recovered. However, it did impact his mental and emotional well-being, as per the publication.

After a few weeks of the crash, DJ AM told People that he "had a terrible nightmare" and felt like someone was "trying to lit him on fire."

"I had a terrible nightmare. There was someone with an aerosol can trying to light me on fire. I woke up, and I was like, 'Oh my God. This is going to happen forever," Goldstein said at that time.

Actress Rashida Jones, designer Nicky Hilton, and DJ AM at Charlotte Ronson Spring 2007 (Image via Getty Images)

According to People, following the plane crash, DJ AM experienced multiple nightmares that significantly impacted his daily life, ultimately leading to post-traumatic stress disorder. To manage his stress, he underwent therapy and was prescribed various medications. His lawyer and others have suggested that the plane crash was a pivotal factor in his death and subsequent drug use.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the injuries Adam suffered in the plane crash caused last Friday's events. Without the plane crash, we'd still be enjoying his musical talents. He lived with the trauma everyday," Goldstein's lawyer Matthew McNicholas said.

As per Reuters, DJ AM's death was an accident, and police have said no wrongdoing or misconduct was suspected.

Crazy Town another member, Shifty Shellshock, dies at 49

Newsweek first confirmed the sudden tragic news of Shifty Shellshock by citing the death report from the LA medical examiner. Lianna Darabedyan is the case investigator, and the case is currently under investigation.

The artist rose to prominence in the early 2000s with Crazy Town's Butterfly. He stayed in the group from 1995 to 2003 and released multiple hit tracks, including Toxic, Lollipop Porn, Come My Lady, Revolving Door, and Hurt You So Bad.

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Brooks Binzer, was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on August 23, 1974. He had a solo career alongside Crazy Town, married Ashiko Westguard in 2015, and has a son, Halo Binzer.