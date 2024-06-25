What was Shifty Shellshock's net worth? Crazy Town singer's career earnings explored as he dies at 49

Seth Brooks Binzer, better known as Shifty Shellshock, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 49. According to Variety, Shifty was found deceased in his residence. The singer, who was well-known for his 1999 hit track Butterfly, had a net worth of $25 thousand, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Shifty Shellshock's death was initially reported by news outlets such as Kerrang! and Newsweek and later confirmed by an LA medical examiner. He first rose to fame in the 90's and formed a rock rap group Crazy Town in the 2000s. One of their most popular studio albums was The Gift of Game, which sold over 2 million copies.

Shifty Shellshock's career and earnings explored

Shifty Shellshock passed away on June 24, 2024, at the age of 49. However, the cause of death has not yet been determined. The singer was best known for his hit track Butterfly, which topped several charts upon its debut, including the Billboard Hot 100. As mentioned before, he had an estimated net worth of $25,000, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Shellshock's band Crazy Town released their sophomore album in the year 2002, however, it didn't gain much success. Shortly after that, the band ended up disbanding as well. The band reunited in 2007, and in 2015, they released a third album, The Brimstone Sluggers.

During his career, Shellshock collaborated with British producer Paul Oakenfold on Starry Eyed Surprise in 2002. NME reported that the singer had also spoken openly about the personal struggles he faced in his life, including addiction issues.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shellshock made appearances in several VH1 reality television series like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Sober House, where he addressed his struggles with addiction. The singer, born in 1974 in Los Angeles, appeared on the shows alongside many other celebrities like Mary Carey, Steven Adler, Amber King, and Rodney Smith.

Throughout his career, the singer also made appearances in some films and series, including Clifford, Hustle & Flow, and Willowbee.

After the singer's demise, photographer Mike Azria commented on Shellshock's recent Instagram post. In the comment, Azria wrote:

"RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family."

Additionally, several fans have expressed condolences after the singer's news of death has been made public.