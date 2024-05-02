"I was using 40 times a day" — Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia opens up about his battle with addiction

Navarone Garcia, the son of popular actress Priscilla Presley, opened up to ET in an interview about his addiction struggles and how he is now helping the younger generation stay away from drugs. During the interview published on May 1, 2024, he spoke at length about how he started using heroin and fentanyl during his teenage years.

He started off by stating how he started casually using weed in school and continued:

"It started with weed in high school and, by the time I was 16, 17, I had kinda tried everything, I don't know if you can say I became a casual user of heroin, but I didn't have a problem with it until 2015. All of a sudden I just noticed a difference."

He went on to share how he started using drugs 40 times a day. Navarone Garcia exclaimed:

"It got to where I was using 40 times a day. That's a lot on the body to handle and it became intolerable and unsustainable."

Navarone Garcia, born in 1987, is a well-known musician and the lead singer of Them Guns. The band is known for its rock music and has hosted concerts all around the world. Garcia, being Priscilla Presley’s son and Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother, is married to Elisa Achilli.

“I didn't realize I was doing pure fentanyl for so long” —Navarone Garcia opened up about how his drug dealer sold him fentanyl in place of heroin

During his interview with ET, Navarone Garcia revealed that, due to his excessive usage of drugs, his mother pressured him to go to rehab so that he could get rid of the habit. He did, however, say he was shocked to learn he tested negative for heroin when he went to rehab.

Thereafter, he contacted his drug dealer, who then confessed that he had been sold fentanyl in place of heroin. He narrated the same and said:

“I actually checked myself into a rehab and the first thing they do when you go to rehab is drug test you. I said, 'I just shot up in the bathroom and I'm gonna be positive for cocaine and heroin,' and they came back and said, 'You actually tested negative for heroin.'"

As he got to know that he had been consuming fentanyl for so long, he was shocked and had “lost the color” of his face. Having quit the habit of doing drugs, Navarone Garcia is now helping children under the age of 14 to avoid acquiring the same addiction. He revealed that he is working with Michael DeLeon.

Navarone Garcia stated:

"We're dealing with children who are going to parties and getting gummy bears to fentanyl in vape cartridges, fentanyl in marijuana and cocaine. It's a poison and it's plaguing America.”

Furthermore, Navarone Garcia concluded the interview by stating that if his mother hadn't pushed him to enter rehab, his drug abuse would have killed him. He also stated how his mother was there with him when he experienced withdrawal symptoms.

As per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 1,06,000 people have died in the USA from 1999 to 2021 due to drug overdoses. Furthermore, the Mayo Clinic states that the many symptoms of overuse of fentanyl and other drugs include chest pain, difficulty breathing, muscle stiffness, and unusual tiredness.

As soon as the interview reached the realms of social media, netizens started talking about Navarone Garcia’s honesty and his approach to the issue, as he is now helping thousands of kids overcome the issue.