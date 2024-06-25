How did Robert Maraj die? Charles Polevich’s request to depose Nicki Minaj in $150M lawsuit filed by rapper's mother denied by judge

Nicki Minaj's mum Carol Maraj had filed a massive $150 million lawsuit in March 2021, to get justice for her husband, Robert Maraj who was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run event. The driver, Charles Polevich requested the judge to ensure that the rapper talked about her childhood and answered questions about the same under oath. The judge, however, denied the request made by Charles.

On February 12, 2021, Nicki's dad Robert was fatally hit by a car while he was crossing the road in Mineola, New York. Maraj died shortly after that due to the injuries sustained due to the crash. About a week later, officers from the Nassau County Police Department, arrested Charles Polevich for the alleged crash.

Nicki Minaj further addressed the incident shortly after that, on her personal website, and wrote:

"I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone."

Carol Maraj slammed Charles Polevich for attempting to depose rapper Nicki Minaj in connection to the $150 million lawsuit

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj's father was killed in a hit-and-run event, and the accused driver was taken into custody soon. The family accused the driver of driving the vehicle negligently. The Minaj's lawyer further stated that what was worse was that the driver reportedly fled the scene after causing the fatal crash.

A lawyer for the defendant expressed condolences for the grieving family, but claimed that the $150 million lawsuit was "over the top."

In the lawsuit, however, Charles denied being guilty and further accused Robert of being negligent while crossing the road. The court documents obtained by In Touch, showed that Charles had grilled Carol Maraj about alleged abuse by her late husband since she sought $150 million damages for losing Robert's "companionship" and "comfort."

He further reportedly wanted the rapper to answer questions in connection to her childhood as a part of the deposition. Charles also used lyrics of the music made by Minaj to corroborate that the rapper's father had been violent towards Carol previously. In response, Carol's lawyer added,

"A majority of, if not all of the lyrics contained in the millions of songs produced yearly are made up, false, fabricated, and do not actually contain true facts."

The lawyer explained that he didn't think the family should be exposed to any further harassment, that too due to a deposition. Nicki Minaj's mother stated that it was a method undertaken by Charles to "drag the litigation” out and also described it as a “tactic to depose a celebrity.”

Charles claimed that in a previous deposition, Carol Maraj had given inconsistent statements while she was questioned. According to Charles, this was why Nicki Minaj's testimony was necessary for the case. In a recent hearing, however, the court held that Minaj's lyrics about her late father's behavior were "directly proportional" to the damages that Carol had sought.

The deposition request by Charles was still not granted, because he failed to show evidence that he had contacted Minaj's team about the same. The court has now given him an ultimatum of about 30 days within which he had to show proof of such a contact being established between him and the rapper's team before he filed the deposition request in the court.

Charles received an imprisonment sentencing before being sued in another lawsuit by Carol

Music Times reported that Charles was identified after law enforcement officers looked into a CCTV footage. He was then charged with "leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence." Paul Napoli and Benjamin Crump were attorneys that the family hired to fight the case against Charles. Crump took to X, where he posted a tweet that read,

"Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, [Nicki Minaj’s] father. Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible [and] negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help."

In connection to Nicki Minaj's dad's death in 2021, Charles was proven guilty in 2022 and received a sentence of a year of imprisonment. He was further ordered to pay $5,000 as compensation to the grieving family. Sometime after that, Carol sued the driver in the million-dollar lawsuit for alleged negligence.

Marc C. Gann, Charles' lawyer revealed that the civil lawsuit was quite unexpected. He, further added, as reported by Revolt, that pending criminal charges against his client "will have no bearing" on the civil suit. Gann added that it is yet to be determined whether there was any negligence that happened on Charles' end.