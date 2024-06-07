Young Thug trial: Courtroom erupts in laughter as state witness calls rapper's Lifestyle a "banger"

Amid the Young Thug trial on Thursday, June 6, 2024, a moment of laughter broke out in the courtroom during witness testimonies. In the YSL RICO trial, the Atlanta state prosecutors were examining multiple witnesses in their case against the rapper and other co-defendants.

The viral moment occurred when Ira Singleton took the stand. Singleton is a Hertz rental car employee residing in Atlanta. The lawyers asked Singleton if he knew the defendant, to which he replied that while he never met Thug, he was aware of his music. Singleton then added,

"Lifestyle’ had just dropped. Everybody knew that song. Banger."

Expand Tweet

Trending

When the defense attorney asked Singleton if he liked the 2014 track, he smiled and nodded. This made the prosecutors object too, which the judge then overruled. The conversation further led to the entire courtroom bursting into laughter.

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial experienced another viral moment on Thursday

The famous YSL RICO trial involving rapper Young Thug, originally known as Jeffery Williams, began in November 2023. The trial concluded a day ago with the court hearing the witness testimonies from about 9 am local time.

During the cross-examination, defense attorney Keith Adams asked Singleton,

"Did you know Jeffery Williams? Ever met him?"

To which, Ira Singleton replied:

"Personally? No. Wait, hold on. Can I go back?… I didn’t know Jeffrey Williams by that name. I knew Young Thug, yes."

Adams then went on asking Singleton again if he knew him, leading to his statement about hearing and liking the track Lifestyle. The hit track was certified platinum in the US after its release.

Young Thug and 27 other co-defendants were arrested on May 9, 2022. After multiple delays, the trial began last year with a statement issued by Fulton County Assistant Chief District Attorney Adriane Love. According to The New York Times, Love stated,

"They knew who their leader was, and they knew the repercussions of not obeying their leader."

Atlanta News First reported that the defense team had constantly argued that, given the number of witnesses the prosecutors planned to call, the trial could go on for several years.

In this case, the prosecutors were aiming to prove that Young Slime Life is an operating street gang responsible for several violent crimes. The defense, on the other hand, aimed to prove that YSL was the abbreviation for Young Stoner Line, which was merely a record label and had nothing to do with a street gang.

Expand Tweet

Young Thug faces multiple charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm, and possession of a machine gun.

The YSL RICO case had become complicated, lengthy, and confusing over time

Just a month ago, on May 8, another viral moment occurred during the YSL RICO trial involving the rapper. This time, Young Thug's famous song Halftime was played in the courtroom, and the rapper could be seen vibing to it. While he was seen enjoying the lyrics, his attorney smiled at him and looked around the courthouse.

The trial has already become one of the biggest stories in hip-hop history, although it has become lengthy and confusing. HotNewHipHop reported that many believe the judge and attorneys on both sides have contributed to confusion in the trial.

Fans have expressed concerns about how long the trial might drag on. According to several analysts cited by the outlet, the highly publicized trial might continue till 2027. During the trial, the rapper's music has come under scrutiny, raising questions about whether rap lyrics should be considered in a criminal trial or not.

Thug's lawyers have previously claimed that he was being taken advantage of by the criminals. The prosecutors, on the other hand, asserted that he was the mastermind behind the alleged street gang's functioning.

Expand Tweet

About 18 jurors were chosen for the trial, along with six alternates. As of now, two jurors have already left, one excused due to a medical emergency and another who left Fulton County. Fans are now waiting for further updates in the much famous case involving Young Thug. The trial is currently being live-streamed on several platforms, including AppleTV, Fire TV, Roku, and YouTube.