"There’s no fraud here" — Sean Kingston's lawyer defends rapper as he is released on $100,000 bond

Following his arrest last month, Sean Kingston was released from jail on a $100,000 bond on June 4. The rapper from Jamaica was taken into custody on May 23 on allegations that he and his mother, 61, had committed fraud totaling over a million dollars.

However, Sean Kingston's attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, seemed 'very confident' that he could help his client win the case and get all his charges dismissed.

“If there are other issues I’m not sure about… It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all,” he commented. (via CBS News)

Kingston was escorted out of Florida's Broward County jail on June 4. He had a white towel covering his head and did not entertain any questions from the journalists. Only when someone asked whether the car was rented did he respond, 'It's mine. Check the license plate.'

Sean Kingston and his mother were accused of $1 million in fraud

On May 23, Sean Kingston was performing at Fort Irwin in the Mojave Desert when he was arrested by the cops. His mother, Janice Turner, was arrested the same day when the SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

At the time of arrest, Kingston was already on two-year probation for trafficking stolen property. Meanwhile, federal court reports stated that his mother had pleaded guilty in 2006 to a bank fraud of nearly $160,000 and had already served almost 18 months in prison.

Kingston and his 61-year-old mother were accused of committing more than a million dollars in fraud from multiple businesses. They were also charged with stealing a Cadillac Escalade, jewelry, and a bed totaling $159,701, $480,000, and $86,568, respectively. Lastly, they were accused of stealing $100,000 from Federal Republic Bank and more than $200,000 from Bank of America.

Last Tuesday (May 28), Sean Kingston waived his right to fight extradition in the California Court and was turned over to the Florida police. A court video was also released that shows Kingston listening as the judge repeated his criminal charges.

According to CBS News Miami, Sean Kingston was released on a $100,000 bond by a Broward County judge on June 4. Earlier, his mother was also set free on a bond of $160,000.

Meanwhile, Sean Kingston and his mother's attorney, Bob Rosenblatt, are very confident that he can get the charges dismissed, as he doesn't believe that his clients were involved in any financial fraud.

In a statement, he claimed that he wants to address the charges in court and is looking forward to 'a successful resolution.'

"Well, I don’t know who is claiming they owe money. You know, we were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue," stated Rosenblatt (via CBS News).

Rosenblatt aims to file a not-guilty plea in court and ask for a jury trial. When asked about the chances of the case getting dismissed, the attorney stated that he was 'very confident' of his victory.