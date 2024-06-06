Why did Sean Kingston stop making music? Rapper's career explored in the wake of recent arrest 

On Wednesday, June 5, American-Jamaican R&B singer and rapper Sean Kingston was released from custody after posting a bail of $100,000. He took to Instagram to share that it was “great to be back home” and thanked God, his family, friends, legal team, and fans for their “love and support.”

The news comes days after Sean Kingston’s arrest on several counts of theft and fraud worth over $1 million. On May 23, after his performance at Fort Irwin, California, he was taken into custody alongside his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner.

According to the warrants issued against the mother-son duo, they reportedly stole $500,000 in jewelry, over $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, over $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from a customized beds manufacturer, all between October 2023 and May 2024. Law enforcement also raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale in the wake of the arrests.

Earlier this month, Sean Kingston signed a waiver to fight extradition to Florida and was later booked into Broward County prison, from where he bailed out on Wednesday after using his mortgage as collateral.

While the Beautiful Girls crooner continues to make music, his career has suffered major blows over the years due to a near-fatal accident and legal troubles. Presently, he is on hiatus, and the rate at which he releases music has slowed in recent years compared to his early successes.

Everything you need to know about Sean Kingston’s career

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson is a 34-year-old R&B singer who was born in Miami, Florida, but was later raised in Kingston, Jamaica. However, he moved back to the USA when he was a teenager and became fond of music, inspired by his grandfather, Lawrence Lindo, a renowned Jamaican reggae producer.

In 2007, he launched his music career via YouTube and was soon signed by Sony, the label that encouraged him to pursue R&B alongside hip-hop. Soon, he released his first eponymous album, which contained the hit single Beautiful Girls, which earned the top spots on several global music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100.

Eventually, he became a touring star who continued to perform across North America, Europe, Australia, and more, before releasing his second album Tomorrow, which featured notable artists including Nicki Minaj, Akon, T-Pain, Dr. Dre, and Soulja Boy, among others.

Sean Kingston also collaborated with Justin Bieber on his single Eenie Meenie, which also appeared on the latter’s album My World 2.0. Sean even performed on Bieber’s world tour and was supposed to release a mixtape together titled Our World; however, the project never launched.

He followed these up with two other back-to-back singles, Fire Burning and Face Drop, and collaborated with rapper Bow Wow on his single, For My Hood. Kingston also co-wrote Jason Derulo's track Whatchu Say and lent his voice to Giusy Ferreri’s single Amore e Capoeira before launching his third album, King of Kingz, in 2011, featuring many of his former collaborators alongside new ones, including Flo Rida, B.O.B., and Tory Lanez.

Sean Kingston's third album, Back 2 Life, was unveiled in 2013 but was a commercial failure. He followed it up with a few singles, including Wait Up, One Way, All I Got, Peace of Mind, and Darkest Times, while preparing for his fourth album, Road to Deliverance, which was finally released in September 2022. He also went on a tour to promote his album the same year.

Exploring Sean Kingston’s jet ski accident, legal issues, and more

In 2011, Sean Kingston suffered a near-fatal jet ski accident while on vacation in his native place, Miami. He reportedly slammed onto a bridge, catapulted, and then got tossed into the ocean, suffering multiple injuries, including a torn aorta.

The singer spent several weeks at the hospital in critical condition and later underwent open-heart surgery. He later claimed that the mishap changed the shape of his life and career.

In 2016, he was reportedly robbed by a group of men who stole his $300,00 chain during an altercation at a nightclub. Sean Kingston filed a suit, blaming the business and its security for the incident.

Additionally, in November 2021, he allegedly got involved in another legal trouble when he reportedly punched and pulled a firearm on an associate who was staying at his Los Angeles home to help him with a video shoot. However, the singer denied his involvement and claimed that the videographer, GXDLIKE, was seeking a payday and “five minutes of fame” for being fired.