"How am I giving broke?"— Remy Ma claps back at commenter who insulted her net worth during Instagram Live

During a recent Instagram Live session, acclaimed rapper Remy Ma found herself addressing a provocative comment from an online commenter. The incident occurred on April 24, as Remy Ma engaged with her followers while getting her eyebrows done at a hairdresser.

The comment that sparked her reaction was a claim by a person who suggested that she appeared "broke." In response, the Bronx-born rapper retorted,

"How am I giving broke? Explain, b**ch...Matter of fact, I’m about to screenshot your page."

With this, she confronted the critic directly on the live itself and didn't let the comment get to her head.

Remy Ma slams back at a netizen in an Instagram live session

Remy Ma expressed her frustration with the comment and showed her readiness to escalate the situation.

"Shut the f**k up unless you wanna fight. Who wanna fight? Nobody? That’s what I thought," she said, blocking the user soon after.

Through her comments during the session, she revealed her broader views on handling criticism and confrontations, particularly those stemming from the anonymity of social media.

"I’m never gonna not want to fight. I don’t give a fu**k if I’m 95 years old, okay? I’m never gonna not want to fight. That’s going to be my first resort. I’m gonna always wanna resort to violence," Remy Ma said.

This statement aligns with her previous assertions about preferring to meet detractors in person rather than engage in online spats, which she finds "weird."

Later, in another live, the rapper's retorts were peppered with sarcasm and direct challenges, making it clear she was not one to back down from confrontation.

"You wish I was broke. I'm about to go. Go to this fiction page real quick. Tracy Williford TRACE broke. Tracy, I'm sure. You know what? Could you tell your ******** background. The headboard, yeah," she said.

Her dialogue continued with a mix of disbelief towards the commenter who had insulted her financial status.

"Who just told me I'm broke y'all. What? Wait time out. Like waste time out. Nah hold up. This man is that. Not for nothing. That's a lady. That's bad. Like you see why I don't be going. This is why I don't entertain people on social media. Like don't say nothing y'all. Just just chill. Like ma'am, hush. Okay? Who even think? Shh. Please. Hello," Remy Ma said.

She concluded her response with a sharp critique of the comment about her being too active or over the top.

"This one right here said I be doing too much. And you don't do enough. She said I be doing too much. You don't do enough for that midsection. No, hold on. I be doing too much? What else?"

Through her remarks, Remy highlighted her insistence on not letting online negativity affect her and her scorn for criticisms that come her way.

This incident is just part of the broader narrative surrounding Remy Ma's public persona and recent appearances with her husband, Papoose. The couple, known for their contributions to the hip-hop industry, has been subject to speculation about their relationship following rumors of infidelity and strained interactions.

Remy Ma's net worth

Remy at MAGIC Las Vegas (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Remy Ma, the celebrated American rapper, has a net worth of $4 million as of 2024. Her financial success stems from her prolific career in the music industry, which skyrocketed with her membership in the Terror Squad, particularly after the massive hit Lean Back topped the Billboard charts.

Beyond her music career, Remy has diversified her income through television ventures, including her appearances on the popular reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: New York, which significantly contributed to her brand and earnings.