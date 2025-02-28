How long have Dan Tooker and Elle King been together? Couple welcomes second baby

Elle King recently welcomed her second child with tattoo artist Dan Tooker. The singer announced the news on Friday, February 28, 2025, through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of her newborn. She captioned it:

"Our family just got a little bit brighter. Welcome to the world Royal Tooker."

The romantic relationship between Elle King and Dan Tooker started in 2019, and both proposed marriage to each other in 2020, as per Page Six. In September 2021, the couple welcomed their son Lucky. A breakup hint appeared in public in April 2023 when King performed wearing a jacket with "Single" printed on it.

Speculation about their separation intensified in April 2024 when King got a tattoo of the word "brethren" on her backside as a nod to the men involved in raising her child. As per Page Six, she wrote in an Instagram post at the time:

"I always said I'd get my baby daddy's name tattooed on my butt…so I did. I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son."

Despite their challenges, King and Tooker reunited in September 2024, just a week before announcing her pregnancy. In an interview with People published on September 18, 2024, she explained that their son Lucky played a significant role in bringing them back together.

"I'll try anything twice," King said.

Elle King and Dan Tooker welcome their second child

In September 2024, King revealed she was expecting another baby with Tooker. The couple hosted a gender reveal party, which used blue confetti to reveal they were having another male child. King marked the happiness of having two children through a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Doubling down"

Elle King has also been open about her struggles, including a difficult period in early 2024 that led to a controversial performance at a Dolly Parton tribute concert. Reflecting on that time, she said on the May 16, 2024, episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast on iHeartRadio:

"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time. That day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through and am still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD."

Despite these challenges, King expressed her commitment to self-improvement for her family. In an interview with People published on September 20, 2024, she shared:

"I've got a small son. He's going to find out about all this one day, and he's going to see that I tried to be just the best version of myself."

Elle King and Dan Tooker are now raising their two sons together in their new home in Tennessee, as per E! News. Speaking about their Nashville house, King said to People:

"It's happy, it's beautiful. I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing."

Elle King released two new tracks in 2024, Baby Daddy's Weekend in April, followed by High Road in September. Her latest album, Come Get Your Wife, was released in January 2023 and reached position No. 53 on the Billboard 200.

