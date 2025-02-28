How many kids does T.I. and Tiny have? Buddy Red shares his father's reaction when he told him he wanted to play guitar

On February 25, T.I.'s 25-year-old son Buddy Red appeared on Portia and opened up about his experience growing up in the limelight. Red spoke about the time when he began learning guitar and his dad reacted to it. The young musical artist revealed that he was 18 when he decided to take guitar lessons.

The host then asked him about his dad's reactions when Buddy Red made him aware that he wanted to take guitar lessons. Red responded by saying:

"I like to do things without telling him just because he kind of wants you to show him things... I wanted to make sure I knew a little bit before I said 'hey, I'm playing the guitar.'"

Buddy Red additionally recalled the moment and said:

"When I did tell him... I got more of a reaction that when I told him I was making beats. He said 'oh, okay.'"

During the interview, Buddy further went on to talk to host Portia Bruner about what really inspired him to take up guitar lessons in the first place. He cited the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek, who played the character of Freddie Mercury in it, to be the source of his inspiration. The singer further explained:

"When I saw that movie, I didn’t even know what it was about, but once the music began and I discovered for myself classic rock and roll, I forgot all about producing for the most part, and I said, 'I want to be on the stage, and I want to do that.'"

For the context, Buddy Red is T.I. and his former girlfriend Lashon Dixon's son. The 44-year-old rapper has seven children. He had two sons (Messai and Domani) with his ex Lashon. The rapper then welcomed his daughter Deyjah with another former partner Ranniqua Brannum.

Meanwhile, Tiny had Zonnique with her ex-partner Zonnie Pullins. T.I. and Tiny share three biological children: King, Major and Heiress. The couple, however, are step-parents to their four other kids from different partners.

Exploring more about T.I. and Tiny's children

Tiny and Zonnie Pullins' daughter Zonnique Jailee Pullins is the oldest one among the seven kids. The 28-year-old is a singer and was born in Atlanta in March 1996. According to PEOPLE, Zonnique has good bonds with her biological dad and stepfather. Zonnique has also been a part of the teen pop girl group OMG Girlz.

The second of T.I. and Tiny's seven children would be Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris aka Buddy Red. He is a singer too, born in February 2000 in Atlanta. In 2019, while wishing Red on his birthday, T.I. credited him for causing a positive change in his life. Buddy Red is not just a singer but an actor too, who has appeared in films like The Products of the American Ghetto and Sons 2 the Grave.

The third child is 23-year-old Domani, who now is a rapper born in March 2001. He has made appearances on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle as a kid. Upon joining his father T.I. on a tour in 2011, Domani made his rap debut at the age of 10.

The couple's fourth child, Deyjah, was born in June 2001. She too made a few appearances on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. She is a popular social media influencer with more than 1.5 million followers.

The fifth child would be 20-year-old King, the first biological child of T.I. and Tiny. He was born on August 25, 2004, in Atlanta. He reportedly makes music under the name Kid Saiyan and released his first album Wild Rock$tar$ in 2021.

In May 2008, the 44-year-old rapper and his wife gave birth to their second child and named him Major Philant Harris. Like his entire family, Major too reportedly has been inclined to the entertainment industry. He has an Instagram account (monitored by his parents) with more than 180K followers.

Heiress Diana Harris, the youngest child of the couple, was born in March 2016. According TO PEOPLE, in 2022, Tiny shared that, now 8-year-old, Heiress was getting enrolled in an acting school to get her training as a singer and actor.

(From left) Major, Heiress, Deyjah, & Zonnique with their parents, (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

All of T.I. and Tiny's children have shown interest in the entertainment industry in some way or the other. They have also shared moments with their children several times on social media.

