How many kids do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have? Everything to know as daughter Gracie McGraw says she has been an "out and proud queer"

Gracie McGraw, the daughter of country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, came out on Monday (June 2, 2025). The 28-year-old celebrated Pride Month by announcing on her Instagram story that she loves "being queer."

"Everyone get more gay now. Happy Freaking Pride. I love being queer," the Instagram story read.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill got married in 1996; they have three daughters. Their eldest daughter, Gracie, was born on May 5, 1997. Their second daughter, Maggie, was born on August 12, 1998, and their youngest, Audrey, was born on December 6, 2001.

After Gracie McGraw announced her sexuality, multiple media outlets reported it. On June 3, 2025, she posted another story, stating that she's a "proud queer, bisexual woman." Then, she voiced her support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

She said:

"I've been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Gracie McGraw's Instagram story regarding Pride Month. (Image via Instagram/@graciemcgra)

Tim McGraw's three daughters joined him on stage to perform the song they recorded as kids

Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour 2024 in Nashville, TN (Image via Getty)

Country singer Tim McGraw's daughters joined him on stage to sing the 2007 song Last Dollar (Fly Away) as he was performing at Music City Rodeo in Nashville on May 31, 2025. The three daughters sang the song's studio version in 2007 when they were children.

According to People's June 3, 2025, report, the McGraw sisters were joined by the three daughters of the song's producer, Byron Gallimore. Together, they sang the song's final chorus while the childhood videos of Grace, Maggie, and Audrey played in the background.

The performance clip was uploaded on Instagram by Music Mayhem Magazine. After the performance ended, Tim McGraw hugged his daughters and expressed his pride in how they had grown up.

"My daughters! They're all grown up now! My girls!" McGraw said.

What did Tim McGraw say about singing with his daughters?

On August 4, 2023, McGraw told E! News that he wanted to make music with his three daughters, his wife, and fellow country singer Faith Hill. However, he jokingly said that his daughters keep rejecting the idea. He said they are more interested in singing with their mother than with him, as he is the "worst singer" in their family.

"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time. They're like, 'I ain't singing with you, Dad.' They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family," McGraw said.

The singer also told the media outlet how his daughters inspire him and his wife, calling them the "life of the party."

"They're the life of the party every time they're around, and they just inspire us in so many ways," the country singer stated.

While Gracie McGraw's parents have not publicly commented on her coming out, her mother, Faith Hill, has supported the LGBTQIA+ community in the past. According to People's report dated June 3, 2025, Hill supported American author and activist Chely Wright when she came out in 2010.

