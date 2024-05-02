Who is Tim McGraw married to? All about Faith Hill as country singer turns 57

American country singer and actor Tim McGraw celebrated his 57th birthday on May 1, with his wife, Faith Hill, posting a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram, calling him her "one and only."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been together for nearly 30 years, having tied the knot in 1996. The couple shares three daughters: Gracie, aged 26, Maggie, aged 25, and Audrey, aged 22. Like her husband, Hill is also a country singer, celebrated as one of the most successful country artists of all time.

Faith Hill's first public performance was at the age of seven

Born on September 21, 1967, in Mississippi, Faith Hill was adopted as a baby by Edna and Ted Perry, devout Christians who raised her with their two biological sons.

In an interview with Billboard in 2017, she recounted meeting her birth mother when she was in her 20s and discovering that her mother was a professional painter, which helped the singer understand how she inherited her creative abilities. She also learned that she had a biological brother.

In the same interview, Hill revealed that she kept her relationship with her mother "at bay," but they were getting to know one another better until her mother passed away in 2007.

Audrey Faith Hill started giving public performances when she was seven. While attending school, she was a member of a band. At the age of 19, she dropped out of college to pursue her dream of becoming a professional singer.

According to IMDb, the country singer's first two albums, I Am in 1993 and It Matters to Me in 1995, were major successes, but what catapulted her to mainstream success were her next two albums, Faith in 1998 and Breathe in 1999. She has released eight studio albums and sold over 40 million albums worldwide to date.

The five-time Grammy winner also occasionally dabbled in acting, appearing in the television series Touched By An Angel in 1997. Her first feature film debut was in The Stepford Wives in 2004.

According to People Magazine, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill met at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville in 1994. The couple tied the knot on October 6, 1996.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and their daughters at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors (Image via Getty Images)

Tim McGraw's wife and children share touching tributes for his birthday

As the country singer turned 57, Tim McGraw's family took to social media to share a touching tribute to the man. Faith Hill posted a video of the Standing Room Only singer to show the world “a rare glimpse into the life of a grown man living his inner young boy.”

The video saw Tim McGraw seemingly embody his 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story character, James Dutton, playfully shooting and dodging faux bullets with some people in front of his dressing room.

"I thought you would love this. I laughed so hard when I saw it. Tim’s team put this together and allowed me to use it….the perks of being Mrs. McGraw!!!!!! It’s been fun seeing you all out on the road. Me as a fan, same as you, watching this man and his master class when it comes to electricfying the stage and knowing that only comes from the audience. It is a sight to behold, truly. Thank you all. To my one and only…Love you, Wife".

Their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey, also posted photos and videos of their father on their respective Instagram stories for his birthday.