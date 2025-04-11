How many times has Mick Jagger been married? Rockstar's relationships explored as girlfriend Melanie Hamrick confirms engagement

The English musician Mick Jagger has only been married once legally, despite a lifetime of highly publicized romances and a recent confirmation of his engagement to longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. The 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman's relationship history is dotted with high-profile affairs, but legal matrimony has never been a recurring chapter in his life.

In a recent interview with Paris Match published on April 10, 2024, Melanie Hamrick revealed that she and Jagger have been engaged for "two or three years," though she added:

"Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

Mick Jagger's first and only legal marriage was to Bianca Jagger (née Pérez-Mora Macías) in May 1971 in Saint-Tropez. The couple had one daughter, Jade Jagger, but the union was short-lived. Bianca filed for divorce in 1978, citing adultery. According to New York Magazine, she received a $1.2 million settlement.

Mick Jagger's long list of romances

According to People magazine, Mick Jagger's second well-known relationship was with model Jerry Hall. Though the couple went through a ceremony in Bali in 1990, their marriage was declared legally invalid in 1999 during annulment proceedings. Hall and Jagger were together for over two decades and share four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel.

Before and after these two relationships, Mick Jagger dated numerous women. His early romances included Chrissie Shrimpton, Marianne Faithfull, and Marsha Hunt. Hunt is the mother of his first child, Karis Jagger, born in 1970.

After his marriage to Bianca ended, he dated Jerry Hall, followed by flings and affairs with Carla Bruni and Luciana Gimenez, with whom he had his son Lucas in 1999. In total, Jagger has eight children with five women.

His most enduring recent relationship was with L'Wren Scott, a fashion designer and stylist. The two were together from 2001 until Scott's tragic death by suicide in 2014. Following that loss, Jagger began dating Melanie Hamrick the same year.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger met in February 2014 in Japan while both were on separate professional tours. They welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in December 2016. In November 2022, Hamrick was seen wearing a diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. At the time, she told People:

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she shared. "But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Now, the couple has confirmed their engagement, although marriage remains uncertain.

Mick Jagger remains active in the music scene. In September 2023, The Rolling Stones released Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material in 18 years. The band also embarked on their 2024 North American tour, which kicked off on April 28 in Houston, Texas. Jagger continues to contribute to the band's legacy both on stage and in the studio.

