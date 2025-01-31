How long did Marianne Faithfull date Mick Jagger? Relationship explored after her passing

Marianne Faithfull passed away on Thursday, January 30, at the age of 70. A statement from her representative, per BBC, confirmed that she died "peacefully in London" and was surrounded by her "loving family."

Tributes flooded in the wake of Faithfull's passing, which included a heartfelt statement from her ex-boyfriend from the 1960s, Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger. He posted a carousel of photos of himself with Marianne Faithfull along with solo shots of her on his Instagram.

In the caption, Jagger wrote:

"I am saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger dated for four years, between 1966 and 1970. She largely blamed the end of their relationship to a drugs bust that happened during the relationship.

Inside Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger's 4-year relationship and why they split

As the music scene mourns the loss of Marianne Faithfull, fond memories and stores about the late British singer, songwriter, and actress started to circulate. One of which was her four-year romance with Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger.

Faithfull launched her music career in 1964, with Jagger co-writing her hit song As Tears Go By with his bandmate Keith Richards and Rolling Stones producer Andrew Oldham.

She remained close with The Rolling Stones and was previously quoted by People, per Washington Post, sharing how her four-year relationship with Jagger started. She said:

"I slept with three of them and then decided the lead singer was the best bet."

Marianne Faithful and Mick Jagger dated from 1966 to 1970, drawing a public interest in their private lives at the time. She was widely considered as "muse" for The Rolling Stones at the time and inspired many of their songs.

She was the subject of some of their hits like Sister Morphine and Wild Horses, per The Hollywood Reporter. Faithful was famously photographed wearing nothing but a fur rug during a drug raid in Richard's estate in 1967, where she was also arrested.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Faithfull and Jagger split in May 1970 shortly after she had a miscarriage and lost custody of the son she shares with a previous relationship.

A 2013 Christian Post article quoted her telling The Sun one of the reasons why she walked away from Mick Jagger:

"He loved me and I loved him, but something in me compelled me to just walk away. I don't really know why. I had to move on, It was very painful and very, very hard as I loved him. I think my mother—the way she was with this unspoken loathing of men—had a huge effect."

That said, Faithfull also admitted that the drug bust "damaged" her, which ultimately led to the split. She said it to Q Magazine, quoted by The West Australia in a January 3, 2013 article:

"That [drugs raid] really damaged me, it damaged our relationship, and by 22, I was living on the street as a her**n addict."

She added that if the bust hadn't happened, they "would have been fine."

Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger reportedly reignited their friendship in 2007 when Jagger reached out to her after "35 years," "making sure [she] was OK" while battling breast cancer.

