Does Mr. Bean have beef with Mick Jagger? Ayo Edebiri’s comparison explored as actress addresses Jennifer Lopez feud rumors

Actress Ayo Edebiri is putting rumors of her beef with Jennifer Lopez to rest. The 28-year-old, who was featured on Vanity Fair's cover for its June 2024 issue, told the publication that the claims were absurd, stating:

"That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing. And I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo!"

Ayo here is referring to the fictional character Mr. Bean, developed by English actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson. Mr. Bean is often portrayed as immature and childish.

She also brings up Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, a real person, to highlight the outrageousness of stating the two (the fictional and real person) are beefing. So no, Mr. Bean does not have a beef with Mick Jagger.

The actress hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) on February 3, 2024. In the weeks leading up to the episode, which featured Jennifer Lopez as the musical guest, a clip from Edebiri's interview with Scam Goddess (from 2020), in which she agreed that the Get in the Floor singer's whole career was "one long scam," was shown.

This sparked rumors that the two actresses were feuding behind the scenes on SNL.

"She was very chill and nice about it" — Ayo Edebiri about apologizing to Jennifer Lopez

During her appearance on the Scam Goddess podcast, Ayo Edebiri told the host:

"Well, that’s the thing — she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously."

Rumors of alleged beef were brought up in the SNL episode in question. Ayo Edebiri was part of a sketch titled Why'd You Say It? The skit featured the actress as a contestant on a game show where the host, played by Kenan Thompson, forced contestants to face their rude comments on social media.

At one point during the sketch, the 28-year-old says:

"OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and st*pid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

Days after the SNL broadcast in question, J. Lo spoke to Variety about Ayo Edebiri and their supposed beef. She explained that Ayo apologized to her before they both shot the SNL episode. Calling her "very sweet," the singer elaborated that Edebiri came to her dressing room and "apologized with tears in her eyes."

Lopez added that the actor told her she felt "terrible" for saying "those things." Back then, Ayo also complimented her performance. The songstress explained that similar things have been said about her throughout her career, so she wasn't affected.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Ayo Edebiri also confirmed that she apologized to J. Lo for her callous comments. She told the publication:

"She was very chill and nice about it."

Despite the controversy, Edebiri expressed that hosting SNL felt like a dream come true for her. The Bear actress stated that it was something she dreamed about as a comedian. It was "a pinnacle of success" for her.