Marianne Faithfull's net worth explored after As Tears Go By singer passes away at 78

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull died on Thursday, January 30, 2025, in London at 78 years old, her spokesperson confirmed. Her representative's statement has been shared with multiple publications, including BBC and NBC:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter, and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

While her cause of death was not disclosed, Faithfull has had multiple health problems over the years. In 2006, she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, although her publicist mentioned at the time, per Today, that she was expected to make a full recovery. BBC also noted multiple health problems like emphysema that she got from decades of smoking and bulimia that she previously suffered.

Moreover, Marianne Faithfull was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19 in 2020. Per The Guardian's report on April 2020, she tested positive for COVID-19 and later contracted pneumonia, leading to her staying at the hospital for 22 days. The same article also mentioned that she was diagnosed with hepatitis C many years before, had arthritis, and experienced joint issues and a hip injury that got infected after surgery.

Marianne Faithfull, who has a reported net worth of $15 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, was famous as a British singer and actress as well as the girlfriend of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in the 1960s.

Marianne Faithfull's $15 million fortune was mostly from her decades-long career as a singer, songwriter, and actress

Marianne Faithfull has performed onstage as a singer and behind the screen as an actress simultaneously since she launched her music career in 1964. She started as a folk singer at coffee houses before making a name in London's music scene. By 1965, she had her first major release, As Tears Go By, among other singles like Summer Nights and The Little Bird, and released her eponymous debut studio album.

She also started her acting career on stage and screen in 1966, first appearing in Made in USA where she performed her hit song As Tears Go By. Meanwhile, she was also releasing albums like Come My Way, Go Away from My World, North Country Maid, and Love in a Mist. However, her music career stalled in the early 1970s because of her personal struggles.

It wasn't until 1976 that she released Dreamin' My Dreams and made a major comeback with the album Broken English three years later. She also launched her stage acting career with productions like Three Sisters and continued to make movies. She landed a starring role in The Girl on a Motorcycle and was also in Marie Antoinette, Intimacy, and The Girl from Nagasaki, among others.

Meanwhile, she continued recording into the 21st century, releasing albums like Easy Come, Easy Go, Kissin Time, and Horses and High Heels while also touring internationally. Marianne Faithfull remained active in entertainment, with her last movie projects, per her IMDb page, being Dune: Part One in 2021 and the 2023 short film Wild Summon.

Marianne Faithfull is survived by her son, Nicholas Dunbar.

