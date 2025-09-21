How old was Bhad Bhabie when she went viral? Tekashi 6ix9ine alleges multiple rappers slept with the star when she was underage

Tekashi 6ix9ine has said that multiple rappers allegedly slept with Bhad Bhabie when she was underage. He named Trippie Redd as one of those rappers amidst their ongoing feud.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, is a rapper and internet personality. However, her journey in the industry began with an appearance on the popular TV show, Dr. Phil, in 2016. A 13-year-old Bregoli went viral after her catchphrase on the show,

“Cash me outside, how ‘bout dat.”

She started her rap career just a year after that.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has now claimed that many rappers allegedly slept with Bhad Bhabie when she was a minor. During an interview on Vlad TV, published on September 20, Hernandez said about Trippie Redd:

“Look everybody f*cked… Listen, apart from Trippie Redd, ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’, All these rappers f*cked Bhad Bhabie while she was underage.”

Speaking about the rap industry, he added:

“But you know what, no, we like them, they can f*ck kids. They can f*ck kids, just don’t say nothing.”

He also referenced a past image of Redd and Bhabie that showed them lying together, and added:

“Didn’t I upload the picture of him laying on her chest, underage? Want me to show it to you? I’m walking it down, that’s what I do.”

Bhabie or Redd haven't responded to these allegations so far.

When Bhad Bhabie opened up about alleged abuse Turn-About Ranch after Dr. Phil appearance

JMBLYA Dallas 2019 (Image Source: Getty)

In a video shared on her YouTube channel on March 19, 2021, Bhad Bhabie spoke about the alleged abuse she faced at a camp. After she appeared on Dr. Phil in 2016, the rapper was sent to the Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah.

She alleged that for the first three days at the camp, they weren't allowed to lie down, and there was no bath. She said:

"They wouldn't let me lay down for nothing. Like, I was falling asleep and they're like, 'Oh, get up, get up.' So I'm just sitting here like, 'This is gonna be really bad,' when I saw these people have no sympathy."

She added:

"That's the things we these places, you have no evidence, you don't have a phone there. They don't have cameras there. There's no evidence of none of this and obviously all the staff is in on it so they're not gonna snitch on each other. All you really have is the kids that are there."

"... That's why I was so scared to speak out, because I was like, 'No one's going to be believe me.' A lot of things happened to me there, and it hurt me so bad because I was genuinely like confused."

Bhabie also asked for an apology from the makers of Dr. Phil for sending her and other young girls to such camps. She also spoke about Hannah Archuleta, who was also sent to this camp, and allegedly suffered physical and emotional abuse.

