How old is Bloodhound Lil Jeff? Everything about the rapper amid unconfirmed death reports

Chicago-based rapper Bloodhound Lil Jeff was allegedly fatally shot on Sunday, June 8. In a video that has gone viral across social media platforms, one can see a man, assumed to be the singer, getting shot multiple times. Credible news outlets and certain members of the rap community have confirmed that the artist passed away, however, law enforcement has not verified the same.

X user @Tosemedia was one of the many who took to the internet to share a video of three men running across the road. At one point, a person in a black outfit assumed to be Bloodhound Lil Jeff, was seen falling to the ground after reportedly getting shot at.

Spot News reported that the shooting occurred on the 6600 block of S. Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Bloodhound Lil Jeff, 21 years old, was reportedly transported to the hospital after allegedly getting shot 12 to 15 times. However, he reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

Kyle Mazza, a National Press reporter, also took to X to report on Bloodhound Lil Jeff’s alleged death. She wrote online:

“A male victim, John Doe, was near the sidewalk when he was struck in the chest by gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody. A large number of shell casings were located at the crime scene.”

Bloodhound Lil Jeff belonged to the Bloodhound gang in Chicago

Bloodhound Lil Jeff, or Lil Jeff Hardy, was a member of the Bloodhound Chicago gang, which also goes by the monikers of Braindead, WhizCity, and Drill City. Lil Jeff garnered immense traction in the rap scene after hinting at being responsible for a double homicide in his songs.

On January 26, 2024, Monterio Williams and Robert Boston, who went by the names Monti and Lil Rob, were fatally shot by a group of shooters in broad daylight in Chicago. Following their deaths, Lil Jeff allegedly hinted in multiple songs of his that he was behind the shooting.

On January 31, Lil Squirrel, an acquaintance of Lil Jeff, was fatally shot in retaliation. Addressing the same, Lil Jeff took to his Instagram to say in a now-disappeared Instagram story that his enemies would “kill anybody when they emotional.” He also said:

“stay safe all my innocent people.”

Apart from going viral for being associated with the double homicide, his music career also garnered considerable attention. He has amassed over 250,000 views for his Ahhh song and also boasts over 10,000 streams on Spotify.

Lil Jeff also entered the music industry by opening for MoneyMan’s April 17 concert.

As reports of Bloodhound Lil Jeff’s death made it online, Ðâ Tweąkëř, one of his friends, took to his official Instagram account to seemingly confirm the rapper’s passing by sharing numerous Instagram stories that featured him. One of them also included the quote “Long live lil jeff,” which was accompanied by a bandaged heart and white bird emoji.

Exploring Ðâ Tweąkëř’s tributary social media post (Image via Instagram/@_lilscoom89)

However, it is worth noting that law enforcement had not shared any official statements regarding the rapper’s death at the time of writing this article. Fans await the same.