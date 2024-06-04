How old is Bobby Shmurda? Rapper claims American DSP won't allow his music on playlists because he doesn't paint his nails

Bobby Shmurda has been on a break from music for around two years. The rapper's last solo project was a mixtape titled Shmurdagotcash, which came out in 2022. Recently, Shmurda, who is 29 years old, recently took to his social media handles on June 1, 2024, to share a message for his fans.

The latest post featured a photo focusing on his nails and the caption stated:

"Stop asking me to drop music American DSP and music blogs which they owned as well don't allow real Bodman on playlists because I don't paint my fingers so it's pointless so until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms."

Trending

The comments section was flooded with multiple responses, with most people requesting others to read and understand what Bobby Shmurda was trying to convey.

On the other hand, there were a few others who criticized the singer for the post, with one of them writing that nobody now listens to the kind of music that made him popular over the years.

Bobby Shmurda collaborated with Eli Taylor-Lemire for a single last month

While Bobby Shmurda's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his new album, he recently joined entrepreneur Eli Taylor-Lemire for a song titled On Something. The music video for the single was released on May 10, 2024, and it talks about Shmurda's experience as a venture capitalist.

Eli is mostly known as the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the financial infrastructure platform POSH. The platform is mostly known for increasing the sales of events, such as music festivals, through various tools.

Eli, who also serves as a producer and co-writer of the single, recalled his meeting with Shmurda during a press release, saying that they were introduced through Eli's friend in New York. Eli revealed that he and his investor went for dinner with Shmurda. He continued:

"You have this guy who hangs out with Fortune 500 CEOs who view him as someone with a ton of social capital… and at the same time he's getting into venture investing. We ended up recording this track at Bobby's studio a few weeks later…"

Eli added that Bobby Shmurda was transformed into a venture capital businessman for the video, which was inspired by the show Succession. The video has received more than 50,000 views on YouTube until now.

Bobby Shmurda has previously expressed his problems with the rap genre

Back in August 2023, Bobby Shmurda appeared for an interview on the podcast, Danza Project, where he spoke about why he has slowly lost interest in rapping. He stated that they are being followed by kids while they rap about different lifestyles, and added:

"It's endangering, it's very detrimental, very dangerous to the communities, that these little kids think that is going on; [something] that you did not even live."

Furthermore, he said he wants to be addressed as an artist instead of a rapper. Shmurda also addressed the way he wants people to rap and said:

"I think rap's supposed to be telling motherf*ckers to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to going to riches and stuff like that. And how to stay in that and how to change. That's the sh*t that I wanna hear, I wanna hear about living life. … That's why I don't listen to rap."

As mentioned, Bobby Shmurda's last solo project was released in 2022, and he has not announced any new album or mixtape since then.