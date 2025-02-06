How old was Corey Walker when Pop Smoke was killed? Late rapper’s murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter, faces up to 29 years in prison

Corey Walker, the only adult suspect charged with Pop Smoke's murder, has agreed to a plea bargain prior to his planned trial. According to a Rolling Stone report from Wednesday, February 5, Walker has entered a guilty plea to charges of voluntary homicide.

The 24-year-old was initially charged with organizing the 2020 robbery that resulted in the Pop Smoke's death. At a hearing later this month on February 21, Walker will get a sentence of 29 years in jail, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Corey Walker, who was 19 when the murder occurred, will simultaneously serve two-year terms for the charges of robbery and manslaughter. Additionally, along with the manslaughter, he has also pleaded guilty to the charges of home invasion robbery with gun and gang enhancements.

After nearly 5 years, Corey Walker has been sentenced to prison for the murder of Pop Smoke

In the murder of Pop Smoke, Walker was the sole adult suspect and accused among four others, who were juvenile. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the charges of manslaughter.

Walker's initial charges included two robbery charges, and one burglary charge. However, on February 5, he was also charged with murder. If a jury had found him guilty, he might have been given the maximum penalty of life in jail without the possibility of release.

However, the prosecutors canceled his trial and dropped the initial murder allegation of Pop Smoke. Nevertheless, Walker acknowledged that he had a factual basis for his guilty plea.

Walker said that he learned that Pop Smoke was staying at the short-term rental house on Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills. He and his gang planned to steal money, a gold chain, and a watch with diamonds that the New Yorker had posted on Instagram on February 18.

According to the prosecution, after Pop shared a picture of a present bag with the Airbnb address on it, where he was staying, they were able to determine his whereabouts. On the morning of February 19, 2020, Walker and his three underaged accomplices, planned to rob the rapper.

As per Los Angeles Daily News, Walker admitted that he first drove with one 17-year-old to inspect the house at around 2:05 a.m. on February 19, 2020. He then returned with three teenagers and another person shortly after 4 a.m. on the same day.

When Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams questioned Walker about whether he gave one of the kids a 9mm gun, Walker said, "Yes." Walker also acknowledged using Google and Zillow to research the residence and the Los Angeles Police Department.

He further added that when the rest of the group went inside the house, he had driven with the headlights off and maintained contact with the 17-year-old. He admitted that they rob the victim's Rolex watch, jewels, and pocketbook from the house, and that the watch was later sold for $2,000 by the group.

On the other hand, the outlet reported that according to Kellen Davis, one of his lawyers, although Walker was not the shooter and the killing was "something Mr. Walker never wanted to happen," he "has to carry the load for this."

Davis also stated outside of the court that he thinks his client has "come to terms" that "this is the best outcome under the circumstances." If Walker had been tried and found guilty on the first counts, he might have faced life in prison without the chance of release, as per Rolling Stone.

Corey Walker is set to plead guilty on February 21, 2025, and will also return to a Los Angeles courthouse for sentencing on the same day.

