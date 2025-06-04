How old is Jessie J? Singer reveals early breast cancer diagnosis

English singer Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has a health update for her fans. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Price Tag hitmaker told her fans she recently received an early breast cancer diagnosis.

In her candid video, the singer explained she initially debated whether she should make the news public. Noting that the hesitance stemmed from "outside" opinions and worry that the media would "blow" it bigger than it needed to be, she added:

"I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also, I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life."

Jessie J, who is 37 years old, explained that she received the news just before her song, No Secrets, was released in April. She added that she has since undergone several tests.

"I will come back with massive t*ts and more music"—Jessie J reveals she has surgery scheduled later this month

In her video, Jessie J emphasized that it was an "early" breast cancer diagnosis, stating:

"Cancer sucks in any form but I'm holding onto the word early."

The songstress also detailed her emotional turmoil. She stated that sharing the news with her fans was a way for her to "process," something she was not doing as she was "working so hard." Cornish continued to add that sharing meant people giving not only their "love and support" but also "their own stories," something that has helped her previously.

Referencing her May release, Living My Best Life, in the post's caption, Jessie J joked:

"No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called 'Living my breast life'?"

Notably, in her video, the singer mentioned that she had pre-planned the release of her two recent songs before learning about the diagnosis.

Jessie J, who asserted that humor was a way for her to "get through hard times," quipped:

"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job."

Cornish elaborated that she has surgery planned after the Capital's Summertime Ball, a mini music festival in London that will be held on Sunday, June 15, this year. Joking that she gets to "keep (her) nipples," the Bang Bang singer continued:

"I will come back with massive t*ts and more music."

The singer clarified in the caption that she was joking about the former point. While lighthearted, the singer penned an emotional summary of the last two months, writing:

"(They) have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT... Your girl needs a hug."

In her post, Jessie J also showed solidarity with others battling cancer. She stated that it "kills" her that people were going through something similar and worse.

This is not the first time the singer has shared updates about her health with her fans. Last July, in an Instagram post (since deleted), she revealed being diagnosed with ADHD and OCD, reported US Weekly. At the time, she explained that she was "exposed" to the disorders thanks to motherhood. Notably, she welcomed her son Sky, 2, with professional basketball player Chanan Colman in May 2023.

Per the outlet, during her May 2022 appearance on the Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett podcast, she opened up about her miscarriage (November 2021). At the time, she explained that she shared the news on social media as she had "not processed" it and didn't have anyone to "fall apart on."

