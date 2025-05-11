How old is Ming Li? Rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly unfollows Natalie Nunn after she casts her sister on Baddies Gone Wild

After her 19-year-old half-sister, Ming Li, was cast in producer Natalie Nunn's upcoming series Baddies Gone Wild, Nicki Minaj reportedly unfollowed the reality television producer on Instagram. SOUND | Victor Baez originally made the news public with an X post.

Baez went to Nicki Minaj's following list on Instagram and posted a screenshot of her account on X on May 10. Meanwhile, this reportedly came after the anouncement of the new Zeus Network spin-off, which is set to debut from Brazil on Sunday, May 18.

In another video uploaded by the same user on the same day on X, Nunn could be seen interviewing Li. During the same, the former then seemingly reffered to Nicki Minaj's 2023 verse on Lil Uzi Vert's Endless Fashion.

Laughing, she also seemingly made a few small jabs at Nicki Minaj in the process.

"I personally handpicked you because I just like... Your sister done talked sh*t about me before right? I don't know if it was sh*t talking or not," Nunn said.

Nicki Minaj and Natalie Nunn drama unfolded again as the former reportedly unfollowed the later on Instagram

In the 2023 track Endless Fashion, where Nicki Minaj collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert for his most recent album, Pink Tape, she had seemingly dissed Natalie Nunn, making headlines. The song featured a sample and interpolation of Eiffel 65's smash song Blue (Da Ba Dee), and Minaj rapped in the first line of her verse:

"Ayo, even if my name was Natalie Nunn / You b*tches still couldn't chin-check me."

Nunn had initially taken it in stride and openly thanked Nicki Minaj for the reference. As per HotNewHipHop's May 10 report, Nunn gave a response to the criticism and complimented Minaj on an Instagram Live.

"Shout-out to Nicki for the shout-out. I already told y'all this chin was, like, literally international. This chin has been making noise for years, and I love it here. And I hope if Nicki does a music video that I could be in it," she had said.

She also included a screenshot of herself listening to the music and tweeted about it. The caption read:

"I love u @NICKIMINAJ #natalienunn baddies fans make sure y'all stream it runs those numbers up for the queen like we do the 91 million streams on baddies !!"

Nevertheless, with the recent addition of Ming Li, Minaj's younger sister, to the Baddies Gone Wild cast, Minaj and Nunn made headlines once more. During the recent interview for the show with Li, Nunn seemingly took a jab at Minaj. She also gave Ming Li flowers and commented on how she wanted to see Li succeed.

"I feel like you have your own thing going and I really want you to shine," she then said.

To this, Li said that she was very grateful for the opportunity to remove herself from her "sister's shadow" and "have people talk about" her more. Following this, Minaj has since reportedly unfollowed Natalie Nunn.

Additionally, as per Complex's August 7, 2024, report, tensions reportedly increased between the siblings following Ming's discussion about her sister's lack of interest in her life on the We in Miami podcast. Later, Minaj gave a response on Stationhead.

"You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you’re great at. Being a mooch and a clown don't run in my DNA," she stated.

For the unversed, Ming Li is a budding rapper and businesswoman. She shares a father, Robert Maraj, with Nicki Minaj, making them half-sisters. However, as per the Tribune's report from May 10, even though they are related, Ming has been candid about her aloof connection with Minaj.

Additionally, Li made her debut on Rakeem Love's song Do It Again.

After the news went public, Ming Li hasn’t said anything as of yet.

