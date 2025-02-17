"It's nasty" - Baddies Midwest's Natalie Nunn reacts to cast spitting on each other and not following rules

Baddies Midwest episode 17, titled It's Eviction Day, premiered on Zeus on February 16, 2025. As soon as the cast arrived in St. Louis, Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, and Jelaminah “Jela” Lanier hopped onto their tour bus to attend a Hot 104.1 radio interview with Princess Stormm to answer some questions.

Princess Stormm kicked off the interview by asking them if their show had any rules. She specifically asked whether they enforced a "no biting, no spitting" rule or if anything was allowed.

Natalie responded that they did have a certain set of rules on the show. However, she noted that the cast members did not follow them and most of their arguments ended in fights which also involved them spitting on each other.

"No, we do have rules, but the girls don't follow them. So then it always turns into a fight like the spitting. It's nasty," Natalie said.

Feeling a bit surprised, Princess Stormm reacted that spitting on a person was the "most low-level thing you could do to someone."

Natalie agreed and stated that the Baddies Midwest season was the biggest of them all and it took the cake for the most fights, and the most drama. She added that the cast members were very messy and they often talked behind each other's backs.

Baddies Midwest stars Natalie Nunn, Rollie, and Jela answer some questions on the Hot 104.1 radio show

In Baddies Midwest episode 17, Natalie Nunn, Rollie, and Jela board the bus to the radio station, reflecting on their radio interview from two years ago.

Natalie then informed her fellow OGs that their upcoming radio show was a bigger one and that they should refrain from using curse words like they usually did. Rollie was a bit bummed out by it and criticized Natalie in her confessional for placing so many restrictions.

'Why Natalie gotta always put some little blockage in it. 'Hey guys, we're gonna go do this, but hey we can't curse.' Girl you already know we curse 24/7, especially at each other. How am I supposed to not curse?" Rollie said in her confessional.

As the Baddies Midwest stars arrived at the radio station, Natalie shared in her confessional that she trusted Jela and Rollie for being on good behavior. She noted her cast mates were professionals and knew what to say and what not to.

She recalled their previous radio interview, which took place two years ago during Baddies South, and noted that they had grown so much over the years and have now become more of "seasoned baddies."

Talking about the behavior of the cast, Rollie added that even the OG cast members caused a lot of problems this season.

Princess Stormm then asked them to pick their favorite new cast member. Rollie chose Ivori Minor noting that she always stood on her business.

"Ivori literally is like real as f*ck. She's a beautiful person on and off camera. She's very sweet, but just don't get on her bad side because b*tch she might f*ck you up," Rollie added in her confessional.

Natalie picked Big Lex as her favorite while, Jela chose Summer even though she did not like her that much.

Princess Stormm later asked the OGs if the cast members felt relieved after their fights, as most of their arguments ended in physical confrontations. Rollie dismissed the idea, explaining that the fights never truly end and they always have to keep their guards up.

Baddies season 6 airs every Sunday on Zeus.

