How did Paquita la del Barrio die? Famous Mexican singer passes away at 77

Mexican singer and songwriter Paquita la del Barrio passed away at 77 years old while asleep in her Veracruz home. A statement posted via her official Instagram account on Monday, February 17, 2025, confirmed the news of her passing. The message on her social media, translated from Spanish by Billboard, reads:

Ad

"With deep pain and sadness, we confirm the sensitive passing of our beloved 'Paquita la del Barrio' at her home in Veracruz, [Mexico] being a unique and irreplaceable artist, who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all who knew her and enjoyed her music."

Paquita la del Barrio died of a heart attack while she was sleeping, according to her representative's statement to Billboard Español. The statement on her social media also asked fans and followers to give her family "space and understanding" as they mourn the Mexican artist's death in "privacy and peace."

Ad

Trending

Per the M&M Group Entertainment, who lists la del Barrio as an "exclusive" talent her real name is Francisca Viveros Barradas, born on April 2, 1947, and started her musical career in the 1970s in Mexico City.

Paquita la del Barrio's career explored following the Mexican singer's death

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those who are not familiar with Paquita la del Barrio's music, her biography in the M&M Group Entertainment sums up most of her hits. The late Mexican singer is known for her songs that "usually take a stance against Mexico's sexist male culture." She also had a signature opening line that translates to, "Are you listening to me, you good-for-nothing?"

Some of her hit songs are feminist anthems full of rage, pain, and empowerment. For example, in her song Rata de dos patas which was released in 1995, she uses the metaphor of a rat to describe a cheating ex-lover. It's a song considered a powerful and angry anthem for women who have been cheated on or wronged by their former partners.

Ad

Throughout her decades-long career, Paquita la del Barrio created several albums, including hits like Romeo Y Su Nieta, La Historia... Mix Exitos, Eres Un Farsante, Puro Dolor, and many more. Her No Hay Mujeres Feas album also reached a no.14 peak on Billboard's Top Latin Albums.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per the Billboard charts, she has eight entries on Top Latin Albums, and her two songs, Piérdeme el Respeto and Si Yo Fuera Varón made it to the list of Regional Mexican Airplay. Her song Pobre Pistolita, a bold call-out to a male lover, is also under Tropical Airplay.

Besides calling out men in her songs, Paquita la del Barrio is also known to empower other women in her music. In January 2023, she shared a message on Instagram dedicated to Colombian star Shakira following the release of her diss hit Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 against ex Gerard Pique. Billboard translated the message she said in the clip from Spanish:

Ad

"I heard that you had a problem with your family. I am with you because I am a woman, and if anyone in like knows about these things, it is your friend."

She also said that she was there for Shakira if she needed anything from her and concluded her message with a part of her song Para Que Hinques a Tu Madre.

Ad

Billboard Latin Music Awards recognized Paquita la del Barrio with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. She also has multiple nominations from the Grammys and Latin Grammy awards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback