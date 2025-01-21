"I don't have bitch a** fans, they will hold me"- Dave Blunts expresses his desire to crowd surf at upcoming concert

On January 20, Dave Blunts appeared on the Bootleg Kev podcast to discuss Snoop Dogg, his weight, Kodak Black, and heartbreak, among other topics. The amateur rapper also expressed interest in crowd surfing, which the host, Kev himself, firmly advised against. This comes after fans have raised concerns over the singer’s obesity.

In a clip that has gone viral online, Dave Blunts, the rapper who is estimated to weigh over 500 pounds, said:

“Yeah, the tour is going to be insane, and I’m going to crowd surf during this tour... I think I can bro, I don't think I have b**ch a*s fans."

Bootleg Kev went on to explain that his fans cannot hold him because several of them are youngsters, who will be unable to hold him. In response, Blunts said:

“You might hurt yourself or, God forbid, kill somebody. They’re [kids] not physically capable of catching you.”

Bootleg Kev advised Dave Blunts to make his fans who come to his concert sign waivers, considering that they will be holding Blunts as he crowd surfs.

“I didn’t want you guys to think I wasn’t taking my health journey seriously”- Dave Blunts takes to Instagram to address hospitalization

In January, Dave Blunts explained on Instagram that he was admitted to the hospital after catching the flu through a fan.

While sharing details about the same, Dave Blunts explained that he was doing his best to take care of his health and was also listening to his doctor, who advised him to “just let the cold run its course.”

Dave Blunts, whose real name is Davion Blessing, said:

“I didn’t want you guys to think I wasn’t taking my health journey seriously.”

While sharing a carousel of images of him in the hospital bed, Blunts added:

“I promise I am 100 per cent focused on bettering my health in 2025 and this setback is making I feel like I can’t do it because every time I try something like this happens. I had been doing so good by walking and standing up at my shows instead of sitting down and showing people that I’m actually making progress but I guess it was all for nothing.”

Blunts explained on TikTok that he was disappointed by an unidentified person taking to social media to reveal that Blunts was admitted to the hospital yet again. Blunts shared that he wanted to keep this information private.

In September 2024, Dave Blunts also explained that he was previously hospitalized for heart failure.

In December, the 23-year-old rapper made headlines for performing at a concert with an oxygen cylinder. The singer went on to receive a standing ovation from the crowd simply because he could stand up.

Dave Blunts became the topic of discussion online after Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to seemingly ridicule the rapper. Snoop shared footage of Blunts sitting and rapping a song of his, The Cup, on his Instagram account. Snoop said online:

“Well put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew.”

In response to the same, Blunts said on Instagram:

“Damn Unc.”

Netizens now await his performance at his upcoming concerts and see whether he will crowd surf.

