"I can check this off my bucket list for sure" — Ice Cube reacts to being stranded in Australia amid news of Cyclone Alfred approaching

American rap icon Ice Cube shared his experience of being stranded in Australia, amid news of Cyclone Alfred approaching.

On the Australian Chat Show The Project, episode dated March 5, 2025, Ice Cube candidly joked about his predicament of being stranded at his Gold Coast Hotel. He remarked,

"It is pretty cool. I haven't been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure."

The It's My Ego rapper was performing in Melbourne and Sydney when Cyclone Alfred hit Australia. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli urged people to prepare, warning the storm could hit overnight at high tide. As a category two cyclone, authorities took precautions, shutting down public transport in the Gold Coast and Brisbane and canceling concerts and sporting events in affected areas.

During the aforementioned talk show, Ice Cube reassured his audience that he was "staying clear of it".

"I'm right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute," he added.

When did Ice Cube release his latest album?

West Coast rapper O'Shea Jackson Sr. known professionally as Ice Cube stands as a strong influence in contemporary hip-hop history.

The 55-year-old launched his rap career after he participated in the trio CIA (Cru'In Action) together with K-Dee and Sir Jinx. The rapper then joined N.W.A. shortly afterwards to collaborate with artists like Dr Dre, Eazy-E, DJ Yella, and MC Ren on the famous Straight Outta Compton album.

However, in 1989, Ice Cube left N.W.A and began working on his solo career. His first solo record AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted (1990) won critical acclaim because of its fearless sociopolitical approach to Black culture.

On November 22, 2024, Ice Cube made a comeback with his first project in over five years titled Man Down, described in his own words as a “quintessential Ice Cube.” The Friday star, collaborated with artists like Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, E-40, Killer Mike, and other contemporary rap artists to bring his 11th album to life.

During an interview with V-103 Atlanta, dated November 18, 2024, Ice Cube spoke about his album. He remarked,

“If you’re a day one fan... I believe you're going to like the record because I sound like me...“I'm not reaching; I'm not doing nothing I ain't supposed to do.”

Man Down debuted well on two charts in the U.K. Although it didn’t make the main album chart, but hit a career-high for Ice Cube. This is the veteran rapper's highest ranking on the list and one of the greatest achievements of his career.

