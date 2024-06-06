What happened between Ice Cube and Pete Rock? Music producer explains how he got into rapper's feud with Common in 1990s

American record producer and DJ Pete Rock recently made an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on June 1, 2024, wherein he talked about why Ice Cube was upset with him. He also discussed his collaboration with Common on a new album.

Rappers Ice Cube and Common's feud began in the 1990s. Pete Rock produced the track The B***h in Yoo, which was Common's diss on Ice Cube. According to Pete, this act made Ice Cube feel like the producer had chosen a side which made him a "little upset".

Pete said on the podcast:

“That man had me feeling bad, man. He’s like, ‘Yo, he was angry, he was upset.'”

The feud between Ice Cube and Common resulted in a back-and-forth of diss tracks, wherein Cube didn't reply to The B***h in Yoo. The feud was eventually sorted out by Minister Louis Farrakhan who arranged a meditation between the two rappers.

"You good, bro, you good" - Pete Rock recalls settling differences with Ice Cube

Talking about the Ice Cube-Common feud and the situation between himself and Ice Cube, Pete Rock said on the Drink Champs podcast that he felt bad about the situation. However, after the feud between the two rappers was amicably sorted out in 1997, Ice Cube had let go of his spite with the record producer as well.

Pete Rock recalled that Ice Cube told him:

"'Aww Pete, come on. You good, bro, you good.'"

Pete Rock mentioned his involvement in the feud between Ice Cube and Common in his 2011 interview with Complex as well. He mentioned that he got a call from Common, stating how upset he was over getting disrespected by Ice Cube.

At the time, Pete told Common if he needed any help, he was there for him. The Glory rapper even came to New York and hung out with the record producer at a friend's house. Pete shared that he made the beat for The B***h in Yoo, at a friend's place who used to make beats as well.

Eventually, Pete used the records that he and his friend worked on and made the track. The record producer told Complex:

"I couldn’t believe that [Common] would like it. I thought I would have to go home among my stuff. He was right there with me when I made it.”

A piece covered by Medium in March 2016 showcased how Pete Rock got roped in for Common's diss track on Ice Cube wherein producer Dug Infinite mentioned that Common was working with him and No I.D. in '97.

No I.D. didn't want to do the beat as he wanted to be the producer who worked with everybody. Since No I.D. didn't want to partake in the feud, Common asked Pete to produce the track for him.

Recently Pete and Common collaborated on a joint album called The Auditorium Vol.1. set to release in July. According to 949 The Beat, Pete said that it was "a breath of fresh air" to work with Common and that the two connected on a higher level.

He also mentioned that the Universal Mind Control rapper has "an incredible soul" which made it easy to connect with him as they were on the same page.