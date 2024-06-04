The Flowers singer Miley Cyrus recently spoke to W Magazine for its Pop Issue cover feature on Monday, June 3, 2024, and revealed that she works out in the gym in heels. She also discussed becoming the "source of fitspiration on the internet" and said:

"My lifestyle is extremely clean. Sobriety is a big part of it. My mantra is, like any athlete, “Practice how you perform.” So that’s why I practice in my heels," she said, adding, "The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe."

The songstress explained she was interested in "feminizing the workout space" as she finds workout equipment ugly. When questioned if the heels never come off (if she is always performing), she explained that it helps with her performance.

"I was gonna say, I'm fully out of drag today. I definitely have a persona— an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," she said.

"There’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred, and secret" — Miley Cyrus on her public and private relationship with Beyonce

Miley Cyrus is known for her music and acting career. She shot to fame as a teenager, appearing on the Disney Channel show about a pop star, Hannah Montana. Her songs Can't Be Tamed, Party in the U.S.A., and Used to Be Young were all commercially successful.

Talking about her professional persona and her personal relationships, Cyrus told W Mag:

"But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret. Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé.

The Flowers singer added that it is a "cute part" of their relationship. She explained that over the last couple of years, she has "locked down on (her) privacy" and controls what she shares with the public eye.

In April 2024, Miley Cyrus and Beyonce collaborated on the song II Most Wanted, which was a part of the latter's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter. It was a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Stating Beyonce is the same, Cyrus continued:

"Part of our relationship is the safety between us. The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her— or with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."

Miley Cyrus noted that both Beyonce and she share similar relationships with their mothers. The singer noted that, like Queen Bae's mother, Ms. Tina, her mother too shares the initials M.T.—Mama Tish. She added that their mothers are also moms to their fans.

Cyrus also recalled when she was 14 and performed with Beyonce and Rihanna for a Stand Up to Cancer benefit event. She revealed that the Halo singer gifted her a "House of Deréon jacket that said Miley on the back in gold studs" during Christmas that year.

Miley Cyrus confessed that it was her favorite, and she even mentioned the jacket in her song Cattitude, where she sings, "And for my 16th birthday, I got Deréon from the house of the queen."

I Most Wanted is available on Spotify.