"I was desperate to go to the toilet" — Lily Allen opens up about getting diarrhea on stage during a concert

Renowned British singer-songwriter Lily Allen shared an unexpected and humorous mishap during one of her concerts, experiencing a sudden bout of diarrhea while on stage.

On May 27, 2024, in an episode of her BBC podcast "Miss Me?" with co-host Miquita Oliver, Lily Allen recounted a moment when she "desperately" had to use the toilet during a performance and had to leave the stage abruptly —

"But during the show, I'd obviously been drinking, so when I had to come off for the encore, I was desperate to go to the toilet," Lily revealed.

This incident happened in Canada in September 2022.

Lily Rose Beatrice Allen is an English singer-songwriter and actress. She was born in London, United Kingdom, and is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen. Her significant hits are Hard Out Here, Somewhere Only We Know, Littlest Things, Never Gonna Happen, and 22.

Lily Allen shared her honest concert experience.

In a candid revelation, renowned British singer-songwriter Lily Allen shared a hilarious yet challenging experience from her concert tour in 2022.

Earlier this week, in a conversation with Miquita Oliver, Lily recalled that she was able to partially control the urge to use the bathroom by avoiding eating since she knew she had a "dodgy stomach" —

"I remember I'd sort've managed to hold it in, or I'd not eaten, you know, because I knew my tummy was dodgy, so I hadn't eaten that afternoon," Lily said.

Lily Allen further revealed that for an urgent bowel movement, she had to run up the stairs and had a heavy downpour of rain —

"I ran up to the stairs to the toilet, sat on the toilet, the heavens opened, shall we say," Lily shared.

She recalled describing a moment of distress and embarrassment while experiencing diarrhea on the toilet. Lily said that it was stopping, and suddenly, she heard a massive crowd chanting her name —

"I just remember sitting on the toilet and thinking, Oh my God. This isn't stopping, and then suddenly hearing [the crowd chant], 'Lily! Lily! Lily! Lily! Lily!"

The Air Balloon artist suggested that the audience was getting louder, and her diarrhea was not stopping. After a while, it did stop, revealed Lily. But the audience's roars died down by then, said the singer, who was panicking by that time —

"Eventually it did, and the Lily! Lily! Lily! had sort of died down, and I started panicking, thinking, Oh my God. People are going to be leaving. They're thinking I'm not coming out for the encore," Lily continued.

She further revealed that when she returned to the stage, she addressed the audience directly, being honest and straightforward about what had happened. By saying, "I'm really sorry. I've got diarrhea" —

"And then I came out, and I was just straight with everyone. I said, 'I'm really sorry. I've got diarrhea."

She added that people felt it was "hilarious."

Allen's honesty about her experience highlights her connection with her audience, demonstrating that even the most polished performers can face unexpected challenges.

Lily Allen's recent concert

On May 17, 2024, Lily performed at the Guts World Tour stop at London's O2 Arena with Olivia Rodrigo, an American singer-songwriter and actress. The duo previously performed together at Glastonbury in 2022.

During the event, Olivia invited Lily to join her on stage, reminiscing about their shared experience at Glastonbury and describing it as a pinnacle in her career. She fondly referred to Lily as "adorable" —

"The best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her a few years ago at Glastonbury. I absolutely adore her. Would you please give it up for Ms. Lily Allen!"

In a post on Instagram showcasing candid snapshots from the impromptu performance, Allen took a moment to contemplate the experience, suggesting that it's been a while since she sang at O2 —

"Been a while since i've sang at the O2. What a lovely crowd. What a lovely crew. Thank you @oliviarodrigo x," Lily wrote.

Lily Allen's most recent album was released in 2019, No Shame. It had 14 tracks in total. However, on February 15, 2024, she wrote on X, suggesting that she is working on something and that her fans will be able to "hear something" soon.