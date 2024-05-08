"I no longer harbor that resentment" — Lily Allen thought Elton John was "mean" for not responding to her letter she forgot to send

Popular actress Lily Allen recently appeared on the BBC podcast Miss Me, where she spoke to the cohost Miquita Oliver about how she held a grudge towards Elton John for the longest time, as she had thought that the singer had not responded to her letter, only to realize later that she never sent it.

In the episode that aired on May 6, 2024, Lily Allen said —

"I thought it was mean of him, and then when I moved here to America, I was unpacking and I found the letter. I never sent it! Elton, if you're listening — which you're probably not — I love you and I no longer harbour that resentment towards you."

Lily Allen, born in 1985, is known for her songs Smile, which reached number one on the UK singles chart in 2006, and other tracks like The Feat, Not Fair, and LDN.

“There was a big Elton-shaped hole in my life” — Lily Allen opens up on the Miss Me podcast about the letter she wrote to the singer

During her appearance on the BBC's Miss Me podcast, Lily Allen—who was once managed by Elton John—talked about how she was upset with him for many years and then apologized to him on the show after discovering that it was she who had never sent out the letter to the singer.

She narrated the entire incident and stated how she wrote the letter to Elton John, telling him about how she had a “big Elton-shaped hole” in her life, as initially she was being managed by the singer. Lily Allen stated —

"I used to be managed by Elton John. He would call me once every couple of weeks to check in say hi and make sure I was okay. And there were some times in that period where I wasn't okay. We parted ways, and I wrote this long letter to say how sad I was about the situation and that there was a big Elton-shaped hole in my life.”

“Over the next few years as my life began to sort of spiral out of control, I held much resentment for the fact that I'd made myself very vulnerable in this letter and told him all about my sobriety, and I was quite cross with him for a few years,” she continued.

Elton John and Lily Allen’s coldness was also sensed during the 2008 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, when Allen displayed bizarre behavior on the stage as she asked Elton John to “f*ck off.” As per Entertainment Weekly, Allen looked visibly drunk on the stage, to which Elton reacted and asked Allen to lay off the champagne.

However, Allen responded by saying:

“F*ck off, Elton. I’m 40 years younger than you. I have my whole life ahead of me.”

However, Elton cooled down the situation by responding:

"I could still snort you under the table."

Later, in 2009, as Allen released the music video for her song, Who’s Have Known, she featured a lookalike of John. The song grabbed a lot of eyeballs and attention, as in the music video, the lookalike was tied up and abducted by Allen.

Apart from singing, Allen has also appeared in several TV shows and films, including Elizabeth, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Lily Allen and Friends, Neighbours, and even Dreamland.