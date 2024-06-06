"I don’t have chlamydia by the way" — 50 Cent responds to his photo with Lauren Boebert going viral after his Capitol Hill visit

On Wednesday (May 5), rapper 50 Cent visited Capitol Hill to advocate for increased black representation in the liquor industry. The rapper owns the liquor company Sire Spirits, which distributes and produces brands like Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.

He was accompanied by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also advocating for more black participation in the spirits industry. During his visit, he posed for photos with several politicians, including Republican Lauren Boebert.

On June 6, Cent posted a photo on X and Instagram posing with Boebert in front of the United States national flag. He was all praise for the politician.

"Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he wrote.

The rapper received a lot of backlash from netizens who questioned his political views for posing with Boebert. Many were angry with the rapper for posing with the politician due to the latter's political views.

The Republican is a well-known gun rights activist in the US and an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. Hours after posting a photo with Lauren, Cent responded to fans' backlash and wrote:

"Wait, wait, guys i took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren 🤷🏽‍♂️what did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God ! Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way. LOL"

50 Cent also posted photos with several other politicians apart from Boebert from his visit to Capitol Hill on the same day, including Joyce Beatty, Troy Carter, Mike Johnson, Nancy Pelosi, Anna Paulina Lina, and Nikema Williams.

He received some backlash for these snaps as well, but his picture with Boebert seemed to have received much more attention. Fans poked fun at Cent on social media, referring to a reported incident of Boebert allegedly being involved in a sexual incident during a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver.

50 Cent has accused Sire Spirits' parent company Beam Suntory of embezzlement of millions of dollars

50 Cent is reportedly handling legal trouble with Beam Suntory, the parent owner of his liquor company, Sire Spirits. As per Fox 5, the rapper recently filed a 70-page complaint to the New York Supreme Court accusing Beam Suntory, Julious Grant, and Michael Caruso.

As per the complaint, the accusers embezzled huge amounts of money from Cent's Sire Spirits through overcharging. The complaint claimed that they split the difference among themselves, estimated at around 6 million dollars.

Fox 5 reporter Lisa Evers exclusively spoke to the attorney representing Sire Spirits, Craig Weiner. He said:

"Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product."

Weiner further accused the parent company, Beam Suntory, and its CCO of "facilitating the entire fraud." He added:

"Beam Suntory's role here is extraordinarily troubling. Beam Suntory's Chief Commercial Officer, a gentleman by the name of Julious Grant, acting as an employee, as an officer of the company, acting under the actual and parent authority of Beam Suntory facilitated the entire fraud as we plead in our complaint."

Beam Suntory denied all charges made by 50 Cent. In their statement to Fox 5, they claimed that they had always fulfilled their obligations to Sire Spirits. The statement, as produced by Fox 5, read:

"Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact."

"It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages."

Before leaving for his visit to Capitol Hill, 50 Cent accused Beam Suntory on Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of a TMZ news article reporting the issue and tagged the company. He claimed that he would speak to the Congressional Black Caucus about how the parent company damaged his business.

"I'm off to DC to talk to the Congressional Black Caucus about how @suntoryglobalsprits has damaged my business," he said.

50 Cent's visit to Capitol Hill appeared to be successful, as he shared multiple photos on social media. During his visit, 50 Cent advocated for increased black representation in the liquor industry.