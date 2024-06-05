50 Cent's $6M case against Beam Suntory explored as rapper hires Ben Crump to meet with Congressional leaders in Washington

Rapper 50 Cent has reportedly recruited renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to meet with Congressional leaders in Washington D.C. on March 5, 2024, regarding his battle against spirits brand Beam Suntory. In March 2024, the media mogul accused the spirits company of embezzlement that cost his alcohol brand, Sire Spirits, nearly $6 million.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to social media to post an AI-rendered image of him and Ben Crump with the caption:

"You can change your name from @beamsuntory @suntoryglobalspirits but you still robbed him I just want mines. Tell your friends in your DISCUS meeting, you haven’t been under compliance at all."

Trending

According to AllHipHop, Ben Crump praised the rapper as "one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs in America," who has been relentless in his fight for justice as a minority business owner.

50 Cent initially filed a complaint in 2023 accusing Beam Suntory of embezzlement

According to People Magazine, 50 Cent initially filed a complaint with the New York State Supreme Court against Beam Suntory in February 2023, accusing the spirits giant of being complicit in an embezzlement scheme.

In the court documents, the rapper alleged that his alcohol company, Sire Spirits, overpaid for the supplied liquor and took kickbacks of about $6 million. Craig Weiner, Sire Spirits attorney, told FOX 5 NY:

"Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product."

Weiner also alleged Beam Suntory's executives, including its former Chief Commercial Officer and its Chief Strategy Officer, knew about the embezzlement that cost millions of dollars of irreparable damage to 50 Cent's business.

In March 2024, 50 Cent shared a FOX 5 NY news clip covering the allegations on Instagram, warning Beam Suntory they had until Monday to give him back his money.

"Here is a clearer version of the News, @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial I’m not the guy you want to get started. In nicest way I’m gonna need my money by Monday."

According to The New York Post, Mitchell Green, former director of Brand Management for Sire Spirits, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2022, allegedly stealing $2 million from the company by selling products at a higher price while receiving kickbacks from wholesalers.

He reportedly labeled the funds as "agency fees" and later confessed that he was being extorted by "an individual" who threatened to expose his sordid past.

When his transgressions saw the light of day, Sire Spirits promptly fired him and took him to arbitration. Court records showed Green owed $6.2 million, including the $2.7 million in fees for costs, damages, and attorney fees. Green is expected to be sentenced by a federal judge in 2024 spring.

A representative for Beam Suntory denied all allegations in a statement to FOX 5 NY, accusing 50 Cent and Sire Spirits of misrepresenting facts and misdirecting blame.

"Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact. It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages."

According to People Magazine, 50 Cent's Supreme Court case is expected to go before a jury in early 2025.