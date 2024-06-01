50 Cent says he too wants to slap Diddy after late Notorious B.I.G.’s mother spoke out against the rapper

Rapper 50 Cent has agreed with The Notorious B.I.G's mother Voletta Wallace's opinion about Sean Diddy Combs and her wanting to slap the rapper.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Voletta Wallace mentioned that she felt "sick to her stomach" after watching the alleged video footage of Sean Combs assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. She said:

“I’m sick to my stomach. I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her."

Wallace also mentioned that the only thing she would want to do when she meets Diddy next is to "slap the daylights out of him". She continued:

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

On Friday, May 31, 50 Cent agreed with late Biggie's mother in her desire to slap Diddy. He posted a screenshot of the article quoting Wallace's comments on X, with the caption "LOL. I WANT TO SLAP THE SH*T OUT HIM TOO." The post on X is unavailable as of writing.

50 Cents's deleted X post agreeing with Voletta Wallace (Image via X/@50cent)

50 Cent reacted to Diddy's assault video and apology video in the Cassie Ventura case

On May 17, 2024, CNN released exclusive alleged footage from 2016, featuring Sean Diddy Combs assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

The video sparked reactions from all over the world, with multiple celebrities speaking up against Diddy, including 50 Cent. Taking to X on May 17 after the video footage was released by CNN, he wrote:

"Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all."

50 Cent's post after Diddy's assault video came to light (Image via X/@50cents)

On May 19, two days after the video came to light, Diddy took to Instagram to apologize for his actions. In the video, the rapper took full responsibility for his actions in the assault video and said he sought professional help for his mental condition back then. He said:

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f**ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses."

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. Had to go into therapy, into rehab.”

On the same day (May 19), 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a post to mock Diddy on his apology video. The post has since been deleted. Cent mentioned that the apology is "not going to work", calling it a "bad move." He said:

“This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move." (via Billboard)

50 Cent is reportedly producing a Netflix docuseries about Diddy's alleged crimes

According to an exclusive report by TMZ, 50 Cent is reportedly producing a documentary on Diddy, titled Diddy Do It and Netflix has picked up the same. The rapper had been joking about making such a documentary for a while in his now-deleted posts on social media.

The documentary will allegedly focus on the multiple lawsuits against Diddy and the stories of his alleged victims. In December 2023, Cent posted supposed posters on social media with Diddy's photos and the title "Diddy Do It", in light of the multiple lawsuits filed against him in November 2023.

Cent also joked about requiring more episodes in the show as more victims were coming out and accusing Diddy of alleged assault. On March 27, 2024, 50 Cent claimed the docuseries would "break records" when it releases.

According to TMZ, Netflix acquired the rights to the docuseries after an intense bidding war with multiple other streaming platforms. 50 Cent's own production house, G-Unit Film & Television will be producing the series. The rapper has reportedly also vouched to donate a portion of its proceeds to victims of s*xual assault.

No other information is available about the docuseries as of writing.