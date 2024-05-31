Diddy left Cassie Ventura with busted lip and blackened eye after 2010 incident, says ex-couple's former makeup artist Mylah Morales

American rapper Diddy, aka Sean Love Combs, has come under the scrutiny of multiple lawsuits and hate from fans owing to the release of a 2016 surveillance video by CNN. The video showcased the rapper hitting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

While many A-listers have commented on the video, the ex-couple's former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, has recently spoken out against him. She mentioned in her interview with CNN on May 30, 2024, that Diddy used to assault Ventura even before the 2016 video.

Talking about the time she worked with the couple, Morales mentioned that Diddy left Ventura with a blackened eye, a secret the makeup artist kept for 14 years. Morales also stated that Ventura was beaten and had "a lot of knots all over her head… and a busted lip."

In her interview, the makeup artist recalled an incident and said:

"They went into the bedroom and shut the door, and all I could hear was screaming and yelling… Whatever was going on in there, I don't know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie's things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house."

"We don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out": Mylah Morales on Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Mylah Morales also spoke about the abuse Diddy meted out against Cassie Ventura in an interview with Extra on May 21, 2024. Mentioning the details of the incident, the makeup artist said:

"All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, 'Where the f**k is she?' And I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'I just woke up from a slumber,' And next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just s**t."

Morales also told Extra that after the incident, she called her friend, a doctor, to treat Ventura as they couldn't bring her to the hospital and that she was clueless at that point about what to do and who to call. Mentioning that she and the other staff members who worked for the ex-couple were always scared of Sean, she said:

"He's a powerful person, and we don't know what would happen to us if we spoke out."

Cassie Ventura filed a federal lawsuit against Sean Love Combs in November 2023, claiming that the rapper was s*xually and physically abusive throughout their relationship. According to The Cut, Ventura's complaint alleged that the I'll Be Missing You rapper hit her, forced her to have physical relations with other men, and also r*ped her at her residence in 2018.

While the lawsuit between the ex-couple was settled in a day, the rapper took to Instagram to post an apology video after CNN released the 2016 surveillance footage.

The video showcases Diddy apologizing to his fans and stating that his behavior on the video is "inexcusable" and that he is disgusted at his actions. The rapper also mentioned that he has sought professional help since and has been going to therapy and rehab.

According to CNN, Sean Love Combs has been in eight lawsuits since November 2023. While the lawsuit by Cassie Ventura is settled, the rapper also faces charges of aiding and abetting.

As for the claims made by Mylah Morales, the publication US Weekly reached out to Diddy and Cassie Ventura to confirm the makeup artist's claims; however, there hasn't been any response from their end.