"She stole some money from me" — Atlanta investor accuses rapper GloRilla of stealing six figures worth of money

GloRilla, also known as Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has been accused of allegedly stealing money of around six figures from an investor named Aristotle Varner Jr. During an appearance on the radio show titled The Morning Hustle on May 24, 2024, Varner Jr. made the allegations by stating:

"GloRilla, she stole some money from me. I paid her some money, over six figures to do something for me and she didn't complete the tasks. She's still got two more tasks to complete."

Varner Jr., who works for Aristotle Investments, claimed that Gloria did not follow the terms of an agreement based on which the mentioned tasks have not been finished yet. The entire issue has now reached the court where it still remains. The contract was reportedly worth $400,000.

Atlanta investor talks about contractual agreement with GloRilla

Investor Aristotle revealed that the problem started in March 2023 and he has been frequently appearing in the court to sort out everything as soon as possible. During the podcast, he was also questioned about whether GloRilla had signed the agreement before breaching the same and he replied:

"She was big. It's just you know, celebrity cocky I'm not gonna fulfill the contract sh*t. You know how that sh*t go."

While Aristotle's claims have been going viral, GloRilla has not shared any response to the same until now. Meanwhile, in another Instagram live session posted on September 30, 2023, the investor had spoken about the same issue with the rapper. The video has now resurfaced on the internet.

GloRilla's career in brief and her latest endeavors

According to GQ, GloRilla spent most of her early days in Memphis, Tennessee. While she is popular for her successful career in the world of music, she has made guest appearances on shows such as RapCaviar Presents and Wild 'n Out.

The 24-year-old's musical journey started in 2019 when she released a mixtape titled Most Likely Up Next. She also has two EPs under credits and is known for singles like Afford Me, Tomorrow, Blessed, and more.

GloRilla will perform alongside Megan Thee Stallion at the FedExForum in Memphis Tennessee. The show is scheduled for May 30, 2024. It is a part of Megan's ongoing Hot Girl Summer Tour which started on May 14 to support her next album.

Megan announced the tour in March this year via an Instagram post and wrote:

"Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates – im so exciteddddd."

The duo already performed together on May 21 at another show held at the Madison Square Garden. They were also joined by Cardi B on stage and performed on songs such as Wanna Be, Bongos, WAP, and Tomorrow 2.