"Asking a stranger to pay your tuition is crazy" — Internet reacts as GloRilla fan claims she's still owed $5,000 promised by rapper 

On May 15, a video of rapper GloRilla went viral after a fan named Vivica Whitehead posted her interaction with the Blessed artist on social media, which, according to her, occurred a month ago on April 17.

In the viral clip, which garnered enough traction and over 680,000 views, the Kennesaw State University student asked the musician to help her pay off her college tuition worth $30,000. In response, the Tennessee rapper promised to pay her $5,000 and said, “I like yo’ hustle.”

However, when other fans and social media users inquired in the comments whether she received the money and sought an "update" on the promise, Vivica Whitehead took to her Instagram Live and claimed she hadn't received any response or money yet.

She claimed to have exchanged phone numbers with one of GloRilla’s assistants and later reached out to her team the week after the interaction. However, so far, she hasn’t heard back from Glo’s team.

“I didn’t hear from them for about a week so I texted, no text back,” she alleged.

In the wake of this, an Instagram user with the handle @screenshotdesenuts_ wrote in the comment section of @theshaderoom’s post, seemingly calling out Whitehead.

A netizen slams Glo's fan for asking money from her. (Image via Instagram/ screenshotdesenuts_)

Several others joined in the conversation and have been reacting to the incident. Fans of the rapper and others on the platform stepped out to defend GloRilla and slam Vivica Whitehead for asking a stranger for money, with many calling it “wild” and “crazy,” among other things.

Others even stated that since the college student made the issue public, the Wanna Be singer no longer owed her anything.

Netizens slamming the fan who asked Glo for college tuition. (Image via Instagram/ theshaderoom)

Internet calls Vivica Whitehead entitled for asking Glo for money. (Image via Instagram/ theshaderoom)

Social media users react to GloRilla's fan accusations. (Image via Instagram/ theshaderoom)

GloRilla's team is currently verifying the fans' school accounts

Amid Vivica Whitehead's claims, a source close to the F.N.F. (Let’s Go) rapper exclusively told The Shade Room:

“GloRilla’s team has been working to verify Ms. Whitehead’s school account in order to apply payment. GloRilla has a heart of gold but never skips steps.”

Notably, this is not the first time the Yeah Glo! hitmaker has been accused of not keeping her promise. Previously, in December 2022, following her rise to fame, a choreographer named Trinica Goods claimed that the rapper didn’t compensate her for a five-hour dance lesson at an Atlanta-based studio in August, despite agreeing to pay $1500 before the session.

In contrast, the BET Hip Hop Award winner made headlines in September of that same year for voluntarily donating $25,000 to her high school, Martin Luther College Prep in Memphis, Tennessee.

The rapper, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested last month for driving under the influence and was charged with possession of an open container while driving DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device on April 16 in Suwanee, Georgia. Later, she made bail from Gwinett County Jail by paying $1956.