"Hip Hop going back to 90's"- Internet reacts as three people are shot during Lil Baby music video filming in Atlanta

Three people were shot during the filming of Lil Baby’s music video on Verbena Street, Atlanta. It has been confirmed that the musician was in the vicinity when the shooting took place. However, officials have not confirmed whether or not the singer was injured during the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday, May 14, around 5 pm in the Dixie Hills neighborhood. Law enforcement confirmed that a 24-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, while another 27-year-old was wounded by a gunshot in the back. Police officers also found that a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after sustaining gunshots to the neck.

Many have since taken to the internet to react to the occurrence.

Netizen reacts to the shooting (Image via X)

Multiple netizens have taken to the internet to reveal that Lil Baby was at the venue when the shooting occurred. Instagram account @Slapping TacosATL_ a local taco shop, also took to the social networking site to show Lil Baby and his entourage pulling up to the venue hours before the shooting.

Many were shocked by the incident and took to the internet to react to the same.

“The rap culture been trash until these rappers realize their detrimental to society this will continue to happen,” one netizen said.

“Why they always trying to kill each other fr,” another netizen said.

“This beef getting crazy now,” said a X user.

A few other reactions to the incident read:

“Somebody Was Tired of Hearing Trash lol,” an X user said.

“That RICO is coming,” another platform user commented.

“A shooting at a rap video shoot? Yeah right,” said a X user.

Lil Baby yet to give a statement on the shooting incident

At the time of writing, Lil Baby had not taken to his social media to address the incident. Meanwhile, law enforcement confirmed that the three individuals who were shot at were alive and conscious, seemingly indicating that they were expected to survive. It was also revealed that those who sustained the shots were not part of the music video production team; however, they were reportedly likely:

“Individuals involved in the totality of the production that were involved in the incident.”

Why the shooting took place remains unknown at the time of writing this article. However, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with news outlets that the incident appeared to be isolated and targeted.

After the incident occurred, the taco joint took to their official Instagram account to reveal that they were closed until the next day. Another post on the social media page read:

“I LOVE YOU GUYS THANK YOU FOR BELIEVING IN ME. SUPPORTING ME TODAY WAS ONE FOR THE BOOKS. BUT I WONT GIVE UP! WE LIVE WE LEARN WE GET BETTER! PRAYERS TO ALL INVOLVED!”

The person who runs the social media page also revealed that they were almost shot during the incident. They also added:

“I apologize for anything that was my fault! Cause I definitely would never risk my business and my family and especially no one else! Prayers to all involved pray for our city !”

Meanwhile, last month, Lil Baby and DJ Akademiks got into a feud after the latter commented on the rapper’s s*xuality on social media. In response, Lil Baby said on Instagram:

“Y’all blogs gotta stop just posting anything !! I ain’t painting my mf nails !! At this point yall gotta see n**gas like akademics got an agenda !! Miss me with that weird sh*t !! (No Lol)”

Fans now await a response from Lil Baby after the shooting.