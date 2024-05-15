"The more he explains, the wilder it gets" — Internet reacts as Meek Mill attempts to justify Michael Rubin bunny hop video 

Rapper Meek Mill is being relentlessly trolled online after a video of him performing ‘bunny hops’ recently resurfaced and went viral across social media. The singer was accompanied by billionaire CEO Michael Rubin, when he was forced to perform the action after reportedly losing against the businessman in a game of tennis. Many have since taken to the internet to mock the musician.

Recently, a 2021 video of Meek Mill hopping like a bunny around a tennis court went viral on X. This happened after the 37-year-old singer took to X to tweet, “They paying “n*ggers” to tear n*ggas down!” on May 14.

In response to the same, platform user @TheoCartz shared the video of Mill doing the aforementioned bunny action and asked the rapper, “How much did they pay you to do this?” The clip seemed to be recorded on Michael Rubin’s Instagram stories.

Mill then took to X to respond to Theo Cartz by saying:

“This is a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hope when they loss because it was too hostile for money … this be us!!! ima get Rubin to bonny hop for me okay lol ima teach him d thang hop!”

The musician also shared a YouTube link to the 2020 Bunny Hop song that was released by DThang and TDot.

Many found it hard to believe that bunny-hopping was something that was done in prison. Several internet users seemingly speculated that the singer was taking part in a humiliation ritual. A few reactions to Meek Mill’s response read:

“Explaining yourself is wild,” one X user noted.

“My cousin did 25 years for murder and never bunny hopped. Other cousin did 10, never bunny hopped. My step dad did 15 never bunny hopped. Next,” one X user sarcastically said.

“I really be made when meek respond it always sounds worse,” said another netizen.

Several others also added to the endless trolling:

“Rubin and Diddy be taking turns on you weekly,” said one user.

“Brother man, please put the phone down,” another user kingly said.

“The explanation just made this worse,” said another platform user.

Reactions to Meek’s response continued to pour in:

“Akademiks about to flame you again,” an X user hilariously pointed out.

“lol. Nah bro this ain’t prison. You sweet,” said another netizen.

Meek Mill addresses the viral video yet again on X

Meek Mill also responded to a tweet by Complex Music that reported on the former’s response to the bunny-hopping video. Mill stated that he, along with other rappers and sportsmen, were playing the game in attempts to “make a billionaire bunny hop,” but was unsuccessful. The Philadelphia native’s tweet read:

“Do a history check, me nba players and most rappers I know was playing this game and we all was posting it… the plan was to actually make a billionaire bunny hop but I lost … the media used that as a vocal point … did everybody forget or is it because it’s a white man?”

As the musician continues to get roasted online, he has also landed himself in another controversy with fellow singer 50 Cent.

The latter has been taunting the former for months for being the unnamed “Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” mentioned as the alleged s*xual partner of Diddy in a lawsuit Lil Rod filed against Diddy.

50 Cent also blasted Meek Mill online after the latter showed support for Diddy and his son King Combs.