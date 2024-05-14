Who was Bing Worthington Jr.? Snoop Dogg says he and Daz Dillinger reconciled after his brother's death

Snoop Dogg's younger brother, Bing Worthington Jr., died on February 15, 2024. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Sargeant Frank Gonzalez, to NBC News.

Bing Worthington Jr. was an American entertainment industry executive and Snoop Dogg's half-brother from his mother. The Sweat rapper shared a series of Instagram posts informing fans of his younger brother's departure and mourning the same.

Bing Worthington Jr. collaborated with the Riders on the Storm rapper on multiple projects and also acted as the rapper's tour manager. Worthington also co-founded Dogg Records , a Canadian record label, with the owner of the brand Urban Heat, Miguel Lopez.

In a 2016 interview with Vice, the rapper's late younger brother talked about how he had to work his way up despite being the rapper's brother. Worthington had mentioned:

"You can't just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn."

"He loved us together": Snoop Dogg talks about reconciling with Daz Dillinger post younger brother's demise

Snoop Dogg recently appeared on the Home Grown Radio podcast, hosted by DJ Hed and Chuck Dizzle. Released on May 11, 2024, the episode is called Tha Dogg Pound Episode, wherein the French Inhale rapper confirmed that he had not been on speaking terms with his cousin Daz Dillinger.

The rapper mentioned that after the passing of his younger brother, Bing Worthington Jr., they both got in contact with one another. The Big Subwoofer rapper told the podcast he and Daz Dillinger got talking on the phone, which began a healing process leading to the duo's upcoming music project.

Commenting on the same, Snoop Dogg mentioned:

"My little brother had passed away, and one thing about my little brother is he loved the fuck outta Daz. He loved us together."

In a recently released track called Smoke Up by Tha Dogg Pound and Snoop Dog, artists like Xzibit, Cam'ron, and Big Boy asked questions over the rumors of Tha Dogg Pound separating. Tha Dogg Pound comprises duo Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, and they were signed by Snoop Dogg's independent record label Death Row Records early on in their rap careers.

Addressing the rumors of Tha Dogg Pound shutting down, Snoop Dogg mentioned in the rap:

"Somebody said the Dogg Pound broke up/ Shut yo b**ch ass up, n**ga, now smoke up."

According to a piece covered by Hot New Hip Hop in January 2024, the Grandes Ligas rapper and Daz Dillinger have engaged in a feud numerous times. Moreover, setting the record straight from his end, Snoop Dogg mentioned in an interview with Noisey dated 2013, stating:

"I had to cut out family members," he admitted. "Me and my cousin Daz fell out before. When me and him fell out, it was like, I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me?"

In one of the Instagram posts the rapper shared as a tribute to his late younger brother, a video showcased Bing Worthington Jr. cracking a joke and the rapper and a few others enjoying a laugh. In the caption, the Lay Low rapper reminisced that his younger brother always made them laugh.

Moreover, in another Instagram post, the rapper shared a photo of Bing Worthington giving cake to their late mother, Beverly Tate. The photo's caption stated, "bac wit momma," indicating the rapper believes that his younger brother is with his mother.