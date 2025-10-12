“I exposed the music industry”: 6ix9ine seemingly addresses rumors that he paid for Nicki Minaj collab ‘Trollz’ streams to be inflated 

Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to have addressed rumors about paying to inflate the streaming numbers of his song with Nicki Minaj, Trollz. The track, which was released in June 2020, achieved great success on the charts.

6ix9ine and Minaj collaborated to release Trollz, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 in its first week. However, it dropped to No. 34 in the second week, marking the biggest-ever drop for a chart-topper in its second week. This led to speculation that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, paid to inflate the song's numbers.

In a video on Vlad TV, released on October 12, Vlad asked the rapper about it, and he answered:

"I was so heavy on bashing Billboard and Nielsen that they tried to make me look bad. I exposed the world, that you can buy number ones, these numbers are inflated. I exposed the music industry. Right? I was delivering food in 2016, 2015... From delivering food, you think I was made in a lab? An industry plant? I'm real as f**k."

Vlad also asked Hernandez how much it cost to help Trollz reach No. 1 on the charts, to which the rapper answered:

"Well, I don't know, because that's what the label – Matter of fact, I didn't need to buy s**t."

Despite being asked multiple times, Hernandez didn't clearly accept or deny the rumors of paying to get the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100.

When 6ix9ine spoke about Trollz and highlighted that Nicki Minaj never had a No. 1 solo song

2018 Made In America - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

In 2020, 6ix9ine was engaged in a beef with Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks. He claimed that Durk's 2020 track, Laugh Now Cry Later, was only a hit because of Drake's feature on it. Durk responded that Hernandez only reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 for Trollz due to Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with Billboard, released on September 4, 2020, 6ix9ine responded to Durk's comments, saying:

"I love that girl to death. When has Nicki ever had a No. 1 'til this day?"

The interviewer named Say So, a 2019 track from Doja Cat, which was remixed by Nicki Minaj. Hernandez replied:

"No, no no... I love Nicki. That's my sister. I love her to death. Give me a Nicki single that's been No. 1. Her record."

The interviewer admitted that Minaj hasn't had a No. 1 solo song, to which the rapper said:

"That's my record."

Tekashi 6ix9ine recently asserted he will take revenge against people who attacked him in 2023

Hernandez was attacked by four men, allegedly from the Latin Kings criminal gang, in the LA Fitness gym in Florida in March 2023. The police had arrested three people, with two signing a plea deal and the charges against the third being dropped.

During a livestream on September 24, Hernandez asserted that he will get revenge on his attackers even if he has to face life imprisonment. The rapper has also filed a lawsuit against the LA Fitness gym. He claimed that the gym was allegedly negligent in its safety measures, which led to the attack on the rapper, causing bodily harm.

