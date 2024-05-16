"I had no idea what I was doing" — Mariah The Scientist on being bullied at the beginning of her tour

Rising R&B sensation Mariah The Scientist, known for her ethereal voice and soulful lyrics, has candidly shared her experiences of facing significant challenges at the start of her recent tours.

On May 15, 2024, with Billboard, 26-year-old R&B singer-songwriter, when asked that initially, people tried to bully her on stage, suggested that she had no idea what she was doing as she never thought that being a singer could be a career option for her.

"Even if I liked music or liked to sing, I never looked at it as if it was gonna be my career. From the starting point, I had no idea what I was doing," Mariah shared.

Mariah Amani Buckles, an American singer from Atlanta, Georgia, is known professionally as Mariah the Scientist. Her significant hits include Spread Thin, Always n Forever, Different Pages, Stone Cold, and Bout Mine.

Mariah The Scientist's stance on being bullied in her early tours

Earlier this week, the American singer with Billboard was asked if she felt she was bullied in her early tours of her music career, to which Mariah suggested that at the beginning, she was unaware of what she was doing, unlike other musicians who had wanted to do music since the beginning.

During the interview, the artist, Mariah The Scientist, further suggested that everything was aesthetically pleasing, but she did not receive it well in the beginning because she had never experienced being a performer. She shared:

"They gave me this great slot. Everything aesthetically was there, and I just wasn't experienced in being a performer. I would get so anxious about it, and I was so nervous, and I would laugh it off or play off the anxiety, and it wasn't received that well in the beginning."

Continuing the response to the question, the singer suggested that she was not expecting any grace from the people, but the truth is, she did not know what she was doing.

"The internet can cut it up and make it into whatever they want to make it into. It's not that I was asking for grace from anybody, but the truth of the matter is I didn't know what I was doing," the singer revealed.

Recalling the question asked by Billboard, Mariah The Scientist expressed that she felt people were quick to judge her without seeking to understand her whole story. She continued:

"Do I feel like I was a little bullied? I just feel like people weren't that open to knowing the story they just ran off with pieces of information without knowing or lack thereof when it comes to me seeing, growing up and doing that."

Mariah The Scientist's first-ever tour was "The Intermission Tour," which she embarked on in 2021. Later, in 2022, she announced The Experimental Tour, which played off after Coachella.

Mariah The Scientist recent tour, "To Be Eaten Alive"

On November 28, 2023, the artist revealed her tour dates for the new tour, To Be Eaten Alive. Mariah told Rolling Stone that she missed her fans screaming at her lyrics, saying:

"I miss hearing my fans scream my lyrics at the top of their lungs. I miss seeing all their faces. I miss all the different cities. To my fans, I miss us. I'm so ready to eat you alive."

For the tour, which began this year, Billboard asked the artist on Wednesday how her tour had been and which was her favorite city. The artist named Atlanta as her favorite city, whose event was on May 3, 2024.

"It's been really long this time, I guess. When I got sick, we postponed a few [shows], and that made it seem longer. The top three cities, Atlanta definitely was No. 1, Orlando and probably Detroit," Mariah shared.

The publication further explored Mariah The Scientist's tour and noted that her ticket prices are relatively lower than those of other artists. Mariah explained that this decision was intentional, as she has "a lot of younger fans" and aims to make her concerts more affordable for them.

Mariah The Scientist's tour, "To Be Eaten Alive," is ongoing and scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. Tickets can be purchased from her official website.