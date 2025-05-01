"I just can't" — KG's exposed chats show another VCHA idol admitting a desire to leave JYP after her departure 

New text message logs shared by former VCHA idol KG reveal that she wasn’t the only one thinking of leaving. Another member also shared a desire to walk away. On May 1, 2025, KG released a detailed 132-page file through an Instagram Story posted on @kgcrown.

Ad

"My declaration, with supporting evidence, was filed in court today. It is public record, so l'm sharing it here. The document contains sensitive material and photos, but is necessary to prove my truth to the court. I've chosen to protect the privacy of the remaining members of VCHA by concealing identifying details," the Instagram story reads.

Ad

Trending

KG's Instagram story on May 1 (Image via Instagram/@kgcrown)

The document, uploaded via a Google Drive link, includes dozens of items such as screenshots, images, and personal correspondences. This follows KG’s departure from the team in December 2024 and her legal action against JYP USA.

Ad

Among the materials are chat messages dated May 2024. In one exchange, KG confides her desire to leave the group. The other member responds similarly, expressing emotional fatigue and dissatisfaction.

“We all wanted to leave,” the unnamed VCHA member writes.

In the chat, KG tells the other member that she doesn’t need to leave, since KG herself is stepping away. However, the other member replies, “I just can’t,” and shares her own reasons for wanting to leave, which include emotional exhaustion and unhappiness with the situation.

Ad

She explains that her reason for staying was to support one another. The unidentified idol later tells KG, “This can be a great start for us,” acknowledging that her departure has given strength to others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

KG also provided images showing untreated injuries, claiming that the company denied her adequate recovery time. She described working conditions that, in her view, led to worsening mental health and serious personal struggles within the team.

Her initial announcement of departure included claims of emotional strain, mistreatment by staff, and a strict environment. She also mentioned heavy financial burdens and restricted personal freedoms during her contract period.

So far, KG is the only member to officially withdraw. JYP US confirmed a VCHA comeback in March 2025, although online reactions have been mixed due to the controversy.

Ad

More about former VCHA idol KG's dispute with JYP USA: Exit to filing a lawsuit over harmful treatment

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiera Grace Madder, known professionally as KG, stepped away from the girl group VCHA in 2024 and launched legal action against JYP Entertainment's overseas subsidiary. The artist alleged that the work environment was harmful and that she faced mistreatment from certain individuals within the company.

Her legal representative, Tracey Madder, filed the complaint in a California court in late 2024. In a personal message shared via her Instagram Story, KG stated that the decision to walk away had been made months earlier.

Ad

“I‘m not in support of the working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide. Nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self-harm,” KG penned.

On December 7, she lodged a legal complaint against JYP USA with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In response, the U.S.-based media firm refuted the allegations, describing them as "false and exaggerated claims." They also expressed concerns about the negative impact on the other VCHA members (as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily).

Ad

The agency claimed they had paused the group’s activities and tried to engage in dialogue with KG’s legal team, though they reported no further responses were received. KG later responded again, through an Instagram Story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She voiced her dissatisfaction with the company’s response. The 17-year-old stated that she and her legal counsel had evidence, including visual and material proof, to support all claims made.

VCHA made its debut in 2023 through A2K, a global talent show co-created by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The group originally included six members from English-speaking countries: KG, Lexi, Savanna, and Kendall from the US, Camila from Canada, and Kaylee, who holds dual citizenship in both Korea and the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More