"The FBI and police are currently involved" — Ex-VCHA member KG issues a statement on being stalked during ongoing feud with JYP Ent

Former VCHA member KG has revealed being stalked both in person and online, prompting her to seek protection from the police and the FBI amid a legal battle with JYP USA, the American branch of the South Korean entertainment company. On April 21, 2025, KG shared a story on her public Instagram account, @kgcrown, issuing a statement regarding her safety.

As per her statement, she has recently been stalked in person, and some of her crucial accounts online, including her emails, social media, and bank account, have been tampered with. She further confirmed that the FBI and the police are looking into this case.

Notably, KG did not name any individual or agency in her statement, but she implied that people in positions of power may be involved. She stated that she disclosed the issue to the public for her own protection. Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment or JYP USA has yet to comment on KG's claims.

She said:

“I want the public to understand that I am being stalked—both physically and digitally. My social accounts, bank accounts, emails, and devices have all been compromised, including attempts to monitor and track my physical location. The FBI and police are currently involved, and an ongoing investigation is in progress as I fear for my physical safety.”

Ex-VCHA member KG claims a PR smear campaign was launched against her with false accusations involving her parents

In a recent statement released on April 21, former VCHA member KG claimed that a PR smear campaign has been launched against her and her family. She hinted that authorities within the entertainment industry may be behind the campaign and asked the public to stay alert about the campaign.

She said:

“I'm aware there has been a false and orchestrated PR smear campaign launched against me and my family members. I urge the public to remain vigilant and not turn a blind eye to the harmful tactics that powerful businesses or individuals could use in this industry.”

Furthermore, KG stated that she has recruited experts to locate the individual/company. She wrote:

“To identify those responsible, I've hired digital forensics experts and private investigators. We will take all necessary legal action against anyone spreading this misinformation or defamatory content.”

KG also addressed a specific rumor alleging that her parents have financially benefited from her career. She firmly denied the claims, stating:

“As a child performer passionate about this industry, I've worked with various managers, agencies, stylists, and photographers. My parents have never controlled or profited from my career in any way—past or present. My family has always been loving and supportive, and I will no longer stand for any rumors or false allegations made against them.”

About KG and VCHA

KG, a 17-year-old idol from America, became a member of the global girl group VCHA after participating in a joint survival program led by JYP USA and Republic Records. Alongside Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, and Kaylee, she officially debuted in January 2024.

On December 8, 2024, KG announced her contract termination with JYP USA and left the girl group. She claimed that the idols’ living conditions under the agency caused them to resort to self-harm. She took the step to file a lawsuit against the agency after being allegedly mistreated and abused by some staff members.

In response, on December 9, 2024, JYP USA announced a temporary suspension of all VCHA activities. The agency denied KG's accusations and hinted that her actions affected the girl group's early 2025 activities. Notably, VCHA is currently inactive, and JYP USA has not shared any future plans since December 2024.

