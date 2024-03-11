"We won't stay silent anymore": Fans react as Stays send truck protesting against JYPE for alleged mistreatment of Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is all over social media as fans have expressed disappointment in the group’s agency for allegedly mistreating him. On March 11, a netizen shared a photo of a truck protesting against JYP Entertainment, accusing them of not treating Hyunjin equally like other members. Fans on social media have been vocal about their concerns regarding Hyunjin’s management. They took to social media to extend their support to the fans who sent the truck.

Previously, the agency was accused of not sending a professional makeup stylist to accompany Hyunjin during his visit to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. During the live video session, he shared that a special team of professionals helped him out at the Versace Show. Fans speculated that the singer was instructed by his agency to address this issue.

Fans have expressed their opinions about the truck protest in front of the JYPE building. They believe that the Stray Kids member is being mistreated by his agency and that he deserves better management. A user on X, referring to the same, said, “We won’t stay silent anymore.”

Fans react as Stays send a truck protesting against JYPE for alleged mistreatment of the Stray Kids member

On March 6, during a live session where he addressed the makeup stylist issue, fans believed a staff member allegedly pulled Hyunjin and asked him to address the problem. According to fans, after the incident, he was seemingly uncomfortable in the rest of the live video and was teary-eyed.

Fans have been enraged at the agency after the incident. On March 11, a group of fans sent a truck to protest JYP Entertainment’s alleged mistreatment of Stray Kids’ member Hyunjin. Fans have demanded better treatment and protection against defamatory posts and rumors about the artist by anti-fans.

Many phrases regarding the incident are trending on X. They wrote phrases like,

“PROTECT YOUR ARTIST, TAKE LEGAL ACTIONS”.

And for better treatment, they wrote,

“TREAT HYUNJIN RIGHT. PROVIDE FAIR TREATMENT & SUPPORT”.

They also added phrases about the agency allegedly clearing out the name of Division 1,

“CLEAR HYUNJIN'S REPUTATION. DEFEND HYUNJIN AGAINST DEFAMATIONS.”

Other fans have shared their thoughts on X about the truck protest:

During the same live session, the Stray Kids member shared his experience as the global ambassador at the 2024 F/W Versace show at Milan Fashion Week. He revealed that he was taken to a scarf factory, where he made scarves and showcased his drawing skills. He also received customized items from the brand with his name engraved on them.