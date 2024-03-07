STRAY KIDS Hyunjin recently went live on Instagram to interact with fans, however, the session took an unexpected turn when he was reportedly pulled away by company staff, who allegedly compelled him to address the ongoing stylist issue related to his recent appearance at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

During the live session, fans observed a peculiar incident where the idol was discussing his recent trip to Milan with fans. He was abruptly summoned outside the room by the staff, and speculations arose that he was instructed to address the stylist issue and absolve the company of any responsibility.

Upon his return, he promptly stated that he had been styled by professionals for the fashion show. Fans were quick to express their anger, suggesting that he was coerced into talking about it by the staff.

The controversy reached a point where fans noticed Hyunjin's discomfort after returning from meeting the staff. The idol's seemingly uncomfortable demeanor fueled the hashtag #JypeTreatHyunjinRight on social media.

Fans express their anger, accusing JYPE of mistreating STRAY KIDS Hyunjin

On February 25, 2024, the S-Class singer attended the 2024 Fall/Winter Versace show, creating a buzz on social media. However, fans later learned that he was allegedly not provided with a stylist for the event, leading to accusations of neglectful behavior by JYP Entertainment.

A lawyer for Versace mentioned that he was dressed by the manager of one of their boutiques, sparking widespread criticism of the agency's alleged mistreatment.

The situation worsened as fans noted the lack of security measures and alleged mistreatment upon Hyunjin's return from the show. The controversy further escalated when fans believed that the company sabotaged the live session, intended for fun interaction, pulling Hyunjin away to address the ongoing controversy.

Social media was flooded with demands for a statement and apologies from JYP Entertainment and Division 1. Some fans even urged him to consider leaving the agency.

The mistreatment allegations extended beyond the fashion week, with fans pointing out the artist's lack of security, absence of a stylist, and inadequate management during public appearances. Concerns were raised about the fairness and equal treatment of Stray Kids' members.

As the fans demand an apology from the entertainment company, Stray Kids remains scheduled to perform at Italy's I-Days Milano music festival, making them the first fourth-generation male K-pop act to headline the event alongside Western artists.