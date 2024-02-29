On February 29, 2024, the Stray Kids fandom was sent into a whirlwind of emotions when a user on X, @spearhyunnie, shared a chat interaction between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and a curious fan.

In this translated exchange, the fans sought Hyunjin's opinion on getting their eyebrows pierced, and the idol's unexpected response sparked a gush of reactions. The fan approached him with the inquiry of whether they should pierce their eyebrows like him.

In a surprising turn, he replied with a simple statement,

"No no, don't, I'm planning to take it out soon." (as translated by user @spearhyunnie on X)

This came as a surprise to many fans as they expressed their disappointment, with one fan asking, "Already??"

STRAY KIDS Hyunjin sends fans into a frenzy after indicating his plan to take off his lip-piercing

The revelation caught fans off guard, prompting the fan to question the reason behind removing the piercing. Hyunjin cryptically responded,

"I kinda want to try different things..?" (as translated by user @spearhyunnie on X)

The news of the Case-143 singer contemplating the removal of his eyebrow piercing quickly rippled through the Stray Kids fandom, generating a flood of reactions. Fans, who had embraced and admired the unique accessory, found themselves grappling with the possibility of its departure.

It became a topic of conversation on social media platforms, with fans sharing their thoughts and sentiments about this unexpected development.

The STRAY KIDS member had recently made headlines in the K-pop scene with his bold fashion statement — a striking eyebrow piercing that became a focal point of discussion among fans. The piercing added an extra edge to his appearance, and fans couldn't get enough of this new look.

As the news of Hyunjin's potential farewell to the eyebrow piercing spread, fans expressed a mix of emotions ranging from curiosity about the upcoming changes in his look to sentimental reflections on the impact of this distinctive accessory.

Interestingly, this revelation came on the heels of Hyunjin's remarkable presence at the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024.

The star was seen mingling with American actress Anne Hathaway and others during the fashion event, donning a customized Versace satin-velvet black suit from the brand's unreleased and exclusive collection.

The Stray Kids member graced the event as a brand ambassador for Versace, where he caught the attention of the fashion world. Donatella Versace, the owner of the renowned brand, even crowned him the "Versace Prince," solidifying his status as a style icon.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is set to perform at Italy's I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024, in front of 80,000 spectators. The group from JYP Entertainment became the first fourth-generation male K-pop act to headline the legendary event alongside Lana Del Ray, Doja Cat, Bring Me The Horizon, Green Day, Sum 41, and other Western artists.